Black Panther 2 Set Photos Reveal Riri Williams, New Looks For Shuri And Okoye

Since these are spy photos, you'll have to go elsewhere to see them for yourself, but that doesn't mean we can't discuss this sneak peek at Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

In this scene, Okoye and Shuri are seen standing beside a black Lexus automobile, perhaps arriving on the MIT campus for the first time. Okoye is wearing an extremely toned down version of the red Dora Milaje body suit. Gone are the intricate pieces of the wardrobe, which lacks the golden neckpiece, complex beadwork, and all the gorgeous aesthetic touches that we saw in "Black Panther." But that's likely to avoid drawing attention to herself as she appears in public, and isn't indicative of any major change to the Dora Milaje's usual garb. You'll see there are still some subtle design touches on the body suit, but even those are being covered by a black sportcoat. The sunglasses add a nice incognito touch as well.

Meanwhile, Shuri looks a little more young and hip, wearing a light purple track suit and sporting a new haircut. Many have been wondering if Shuri will take the mantle of Black Panther now that Chadwick Boseman has passed away and T'Challa will no longer be king of Wakanda. She looks fairly casual to be someone who has been crowned the new queen of Wakanda, but T'Challa also didn't have any clear indications of his royalty in public throughout his appearances in the MCU. However, both Shuri and Okoye are wearing their Kimoyo Beads on their wrists.

Unfortunately, production with Letitia Wright hit a bit of a snag earlier this week when a stunt resulted in the actress being sent to the hospital with minor injuries. Thankfully, she was meant to be released the same day, and there has been no indication of this creating a major disruption for the production.