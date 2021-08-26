Michael Caine Says He Spent Eight Years Trying To Not Blink On Camera

"Some men just want to watch the world [blink]" ... but not Sir Michael Caine. The two-time Oscar-winning actor, known to millennials for his roles in "The Cider House Rules" and all but one Christopher Nolan movie since "Batman Begins," has a secret weapon when he's acting: he doesn't blink.

Before you start to doubt him or question his acting methods, consider the fact that the 88-year-old Caine has appeared in over 130 films. His career stretches back much further than the 21st century, to '60s and '70s films like the original "Alfie," "The Italian Job," "Get Carter," and "Sleuth" — all of which gave rise to remakes in the 2000s. His first film role came a full 65 years ago in the British war movie, "A Hill in Korea." Clearly, Caine would not have enjoyed such longevity were he not a talented master thespian.



The Mirror reports that Caine nabbed the not-blinking tip from a book called "Teach Yourself Film Acting." He then spent two full U.S. presidential terms endeavoring not to blink onscreen. This sometimes made him an imposing figure to his costars and others. He explained:

"For the next eight years, I walked around trying not to blink. People around me, my mother and everybody, thought I had gone nuts. They thought I was a psychopath. I used to frighten the life out of people."