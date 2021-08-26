What We Do In The Shadows Season 3 Teasers Suggest Kickball Teams Are Delicious

The season 3 premiere of "What We Do in the Shadows" is fast-approaching, and to tide you over until that September 2 airdate, FX has released two clips teasing the fall episodes of everyone's favorite vampire mockumentary series.

One of these clips involves a lot of cursive diary-writing, with references to a Staten Island "adult kickball team," which may have suffered an untoward fate at the hands of the show's three vampire roommates, Nandor the Relentless (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo Cravensworth (Matt Berry), and Nadja (Natasia Demetriou). The other clip suggests that we may be seeing a game of vampire thrones, as it were, in season 3 of "What We Do in the Shadows."

Alas, Laszlo's Pennsylvania persona, Jackie Daytona, won't be making an appearance this season, so seeing him on the sidelines of girls' volleyball games would appear to be off the table. What's on the table mentally in vampire goblets (but offscreen in this first clip) is the blood of dodgeball players.

"Dear diary, Gizmo really outdid himself with a selection of human bodies to feast upon tonight." Apparently, the three vampires have consumed eight pineapple-eating virgins, which begs the question: how'd they divide the blood of those last two virgins among themselves? Was there a measuring cup involved?

These are the kinds of questions the show needs to explore. The funny thing about "What We Do in the Shadows" is ... it doesn't always show what they really do in the shadows. What about their human victims?