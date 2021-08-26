The Morning Watch: Cruella's Fierce Fashion Diary Featurette, The Conjuring 3: The Exorcism Of Fear & More

(The Morning Watch is a recurring feature that highlights a handful of noteworthy videos from around the web. They could be video essays, fan-made productions, featurettes, short films, hilarious sketches, or just anything that has to do with our favorite movies and TV shows.)

In this edition, take a closer look at the incredible fashion on display in Disney's fierce "101 Dalmatians" prequel story "Cruella." Plus, go behind the scenes of the spine-tingling exorcism from the opening sequence of "The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It." And finally, listen as Elijah Wood takes a look back at some of his most memorable characters in the last 20 years of his career, from "The Lord of the Rings" to "Grand Piano" and plenty more in between.