Star Trek Day Returns Next Month – Watch A Trailer For The Live-Streamed Event

Few franchises do nostalgia better than "Star Trek" does and this trailer tugs at the heartstrings with ease. It seamlessly blends together footage and cross-cuts between several decades of spacefaring adventures, all while linking together disparate generations of "Trek" to show how the stories faithfully echo and build off what came before. Audience appetites, real-world technology used to bring these stories to life, and even the chosen medium may have changed and evolved over time, but the longstanding vision that created "Star Trek" in the first place continues to guide the series even now.

As for the actual event, Collider provides the details that former "Star Trek: The Next Generation" star Wil Wheaton and Mica Burton (the daughter of "Next Gen" actor LeVar Burton) will return to hosting duties and walk viewers through every panel planned for this celebration. These include honoring Gene Roddenberry on what would've been his 100th birthday, a live orchestra conducted by Jeff Russo, and more.

Check out the full list of panels below:

"Star Trek: Prodigy," with series voice cast including Brett Gray and Dee Bradley Baker, along with executive producers Kevin and Dan Hageman and co-executive producer/director, Ben Hibon.

with series voice cast including Brett Gray and Dee Bradley Baker, along with executive producers Kevin and Dan Hageman and co-executive producer/director, Ben Hibon. "Star Trek: Discovery," with series stars Wilson Cruz, Blu del Barrio and Ian Alexander and co-showrunner and executive producer Michelle Paradise.

with series stars Wilson Cruz, Blu del Barrio and Ian Alexander and co-showrunner and executive producer Michelle Paradise. "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," with series stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck, who will be joined by co-showrunners and executive producers Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers.

with series stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck, who will be joined by co-showrunners and executive producers Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers. "Star Trek: Lower Decks," with voice cast members Noël Wells and Eugene Cordero alongside series creator, showrunner and executive producer Mike McMahan.

with voice cast members Noël Wells and Eugene Cordero alongside series creator, showrunner and executive producer Mike McMahan. "Star Trek: Picard," with series stars Patrick Stewart and Jeri Ryan, co-showrunner and executive producer Akiva Goldsman and a special live performance from Isa Briones, singing "Blue Skies," which was featured in the "Picard" season one finale.

with series stars Patrick Stewart and Jeri Ryan, co-showrunner and executive producer Akiva Goldsman and a special live performance from Isa Briones, singing "Blue Skies," which was featured in the "Picard" season one finale. Roddenberry Legacy Panel, featuring a conversation with Gene Roddenberry's son and the CEO of Roddenberry Entertainment, Rod Roddenberry, alongside Gates McFadden ("Star Trek: The Next Generation"), LeVar Burton ("Star Trek: The Next Generation") and George Takei ("Star Trek: The Original Series"), as they discuss the "Star Trek" creator's indelible impact on science fiction and culture.

Star Trek Day will stream on September 8 at 5:30 PM PT/8:30 PM ET. It will also be made available for free through the official website, the Paramount+ streaming service, and the Paramount+ Twitch page. Star Trek Day will also be made available on the Paramount+ YouTube channel.