Cool Stuff: Jingle All The Way Funko POPs And The Official Turbo Man Action Figure Are Coming For Christmas

When "Jingle All the Way" was originally released, there were actual Turbo Man action figures on shelves created by Tiger Electronics. For a long time, they've been selling for hundreds of dollars on the secondary market. But now Funko is re-releasing the official Turbo Man action figure as a Walmart exclusive, and it comes in the exact same packaging designed for the movie.

Though Funko is only just now announcing the Turbo Man action figure, it actually started hitting shelves earlier this summer:

ITâ€™S TURBO TIME! The rumors are true! @OriginalFunko is releasing the official #TurboMan action figure, just as it was released after #JingleAllTheWay hit theaters. Look around your local @Walmart to find it. Mine had four of them. pic.twitter.com/NYe51AC4UM — Ethan Anderton (@Ethan_Anderton) July 2, 2021

Once people started finding the Turbo Man action figures in Walmart store, I tracked one down from my local store. At first, they were selling for quite a bit of money on the secondary market, around the $250 range. But now it's cooled off a bit with people paying a little over double the retail price of $34.99. We're not sure if Walmart will have new pre-orders or additional stock now that the announcement is official, so keep an eye online and call your local stores for availability.

If you have a hard time getting ahold of the Turbo Man action figure, at least the Funko POPs will make for a nice consolation prize. Oh, and there's also some kind of "Jingle All the Way" card game that you can give to your kids while you play with the real Turbo Man.