Firebite Sounds Like The Australian Hunters Versus Vampires Series We May Need

Australian hunters fighting vampires in the desert? Yes, please. That's the concept behind "Firebite," a new series coming to AMC+.

The series centers on two Indigenous hunters, played by two Indigenous actors, Rob Collins and Shantae Barnes-Cowan. Deadline reports that they're on "a quest to battle the last colony of vampires in the middle of the South Australian desert." Yael Stone ("Orange is the New Black") and Callan Mulvey ("Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice") co-star. Mulvey has already portrayed a Russian terrorist in "Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice" and an evil HYDRA agent in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, so unless they're casting him against type, it seems reasonable to assume that he'll be playing one of the vampires.

"Firebite" is an 8-episode, hour-long fantasy drama and has just gone into production in South Australia, and it's expected to premiere on the AMC+ streaming service this winter. The series is an AMC Studios/See-Saw Films co-production, created and written by Warwick Thornton, who will share directorial duties on the episodes with Brendan Fletcher and Tony Krawitz.

After trading heavily in zombies for eleven years and counting via "The Walking Dead" franchise, AMC is officially getting in the vampire business with "Firebite." Season 11 will bring an end to the main "Walking Dead" series, but there are more zombie spin-offs on the way along with the return of existing ones like "Fear the Walking Dead," which is now gearing up for it seventh season. In a way, this brings AMC full circle, since zombies themselves are arguably a spin-off of the vampire sub-genre of horror.