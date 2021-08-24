Marvel's What If...? Clip: Black Widow Knows How To Make An Escape

Episode 3 of Marvel's animated Disney+ series, "What If...?," is almost upon us. To get you ready, the studio has released a short clip from the episode, entitled, "What If... The World Lost its Mightiest Heroes?" Only one of those mighty heroes is actually featured in this clip. It's the one who finally got her own solo movie this year. Here's another hint to her identity: she's been portrayed in live-action by Scarlett Johansson, an actress who is currently suing Disney.

That's right, it's Black Widow. Most of the clip, however, centers on Brock Rumlow, voiced by Frank Grimes. He's riding along in a van in what looks like the desert, a scenario similar to the beginning of the first "Iron Man" movie, where we saw Tony Stark (Robert Downey, Jr.) sitting in the back seat of "the Fun-vee," as he called it. It feels like Rumlow and all HYDRA agents should be confined to the Humdrum-vee.

This episode of "What If...?" backspaces over the Battle of New York and sees an unknown assassin targeting the candidates for the Avengers Initiative before Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) can ever assemble the team. Check out the clip and a teaser for the episode below.