Superhero Bits: Heart To Heart With MODOK, JB Smoove May Have Confirmed A Huge Spider-Man Rumor & More

In an interview with The Illuminerdi, actor JB Smoove may have accidentally confirmed the return of Tobey Maguire as Spider-Man in the upcoming sequel "Spider-Man: No Way Home." Though the actor's return has been rumored for while, no one has been willing to confirm such an exciting prospect. However, Smoove might have slipped up when he was asked about the Marvel Studios movie. First, Smoove sid he's most excited to see Jamie Foxx return as Electro, saying:

"Of course man, Jamie Foxx coming back, baby. Come on, what's up, Jamie! That's my dude right there, I'm excited, I'm very excited about it."

Then the interviewer asked Smoove which Spider-Man he was excited to see team-up with Tom Holland, to which he replied:

"Tobey Maguire of course, man."

Uh-oh. We're pretty sure you're not supposed to talk about that, Smoove. Then again, he could have been answering as if it was a hypothetical situation where he merely picked which one he'd be more excited to see. But we're betting this actually confirms what we've been hearing for months now.