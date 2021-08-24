Shang-Chi Star Simu Liu Wants To Team Up With Spider-Man In The MCU

But Liu is more than just a fan gushing about his favorite comic book moments. In the same interview, he follows up his quick stroll down Marvel history lane by calling out MCU producer and creator Kevin Feige:

"I'm outing myself as a huge comic book nerd. But that's something I really want to see and I really hope that Kevin [Feige] gets to see this interview so that he can potentially put it in a future movie somewhere."

Hopefully, Feige has his Google Alerts correctly calibrated, because we'd love to see a world in which our current Spider-Man, Tom Holland, and Liu spend some serious screen time playing off of each other's goofy charisma, all while showing off some impressive martial arts moves.

At the very least, we do know that the "Spider-Island" storyline was on Marvel's radar relatively recently. The plot was wrapped into an arc of "Spider-Man," the 2017 Disney animated series, but there's no word on Liu's thoughts about the animated version. Regardless, we hope Liu's request makes its way to Feige. I mean, he must know someone who can put in a good word, right?