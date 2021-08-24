The Suicide Squad Pays Tribute To James Gunn's Late Best Friend Dr. Wesley Von Spears

In his tweet, Gunn also mentions that his four-legged friend makes a physical appearance toward the end of the movie when we see Storm Reid's Tyla at her foster home watching the news of the Task Force X taking on Starro.

This is something I love about James Gunn. He's got a big heart and he always finds ways to show that onscreen. He does it with his writing, which always tends to include themes of friendship and family (both biological and found), and his characters rely on empathy. They can be smart-asses. Their actions can be negative at times. But there's a heart to it all.

It's no surprise to me that he'd honor his pet this way and pepper it in with such care. A lot of design work went into that logo, and it looks legit, too! I could totally see that cigar box fitting in nicely amongst the Romeo y Julietas and Cohibas in the walk-in humidor at any given Specs.

So, thanks for sharing that little piece of trivia, Mr. Gunn. You have my condolences on the passing of your friend, and I'm very happy you immortalized him the way you did. It certainly brings a smile to my face, and I'll definitely be looking out for those Dr. Wesley Von Spears cigars on my next viewing of "The Suicide Squad."