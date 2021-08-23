Marilyn Eastman, 'Night Of The Living Dead' Financier And Actress, Dies At 87

The world of horror cinema lost an important figure yesterday. Marilyn Eastman, better known to horror fans as Night of the Living Dead's Helen Cooper, the poor woman caring for her zombie-bitten daughter all while her bigoted husband is screaming at the rest of the survivors, passed away on Sunday at the age of 87.

Eastman was a huge part of the lightning captured in a bottle project originally titled Night of the Flesh Eaters and, believe it or not, her biggest contribution wasn't how she portrayed the only likable member of the Cooper family. That would normally be enough to lionize her as a part of one of the most influential and game-changing films to ever be made, but her work on the film goes far beyond Helen Cooper.

Eastman also helped finance the movie for young upstart George A. Romero. Along with her partner, Karl Hardman (who, it should come as no surprise, played her husband in the film and would prove to be one of cinema's best asshole characters), she used her industrial film production company to scrounge up the meager amount Romero needed to start his 16mm black and white horror film.

Without Eastman, Night of the Living Dead wouldn't exist.

Take Night of the Living Dead off the table and then what the hell does the world of horror look like today?

I'd like to believe Romero would have found some way to make his films, but you can't discount timing when it comes to creating a classic. They were the right people at the right time to make a socially conscious morality tale about humanity under pressure and it, quite frankly, changed the world.