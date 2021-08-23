No, The 'Candyman' Cast And Crew Won't Say "Candyman" Five Times In A Mirror

As anyone who's seen the original 1992 Candyman movie knows, saying Candyman's name five times in front of a mirror will summon the hook-handed killer's presence. He's like Bloody Mary, only bloodier. Maybe you've tried the mirror invocation, or maybe you've just heard about it through pop culture osmosis.

The cast and crew of the new Candyman movie, however, were having none of it.

/Film's own Danielle Ryan attended a press conference for Candyman, where director Nia DaCosta and stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, and Colman Domingo were asked point-blank about summoning Candyman.

Have you or would you say Candyman five times in front of a mirror?

Teyonah Parris: I would not. Not alone.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II: I think we both kind of agree, not agree, but we just mutually had come to the consensus that we're not messing with that.

Teyonah Parris: No one's got time for that.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II: Yeah, nobody got time for that.

Nia DaCosta: No, never. I never will.

Colman Domingo: Absolutely not and I never will.

Colman, you said in a previous interview that you tried to stay away from Candyman for a long time. Why is that?

Colman Domingo: Because I'm a big wuss. Well, I stayed away from Candyman for a long time because I think that, like one of the characters in Candyman says, Black people shouldn't invoke things or something like that. Because we're already under enough distress and trauma, just making it day-to-day in this world, that we shouldn't invoke even more. So I think that that's why I stayed away from it and because I'm a big wuss.