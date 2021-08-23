Netflix's 'Maid' Trailer Shows Margaret Qualley Longing For Luxury

Molly Smith Metzler is the perfect person to spearhead Maid. Her work as a writer on the HBO series Shameless gave audiences a new look at poverty and the struggles of several American families. She also served as the executive story editor for 13 episodes of Orange Is the New Black.

Writing about characters from low-income backgrounds with limited means who are stuck in the grasp of a flawed system, whether that be the prison system or government assistance, is something that Metzler excels at. For Maid, it seems like the show will be a straight drama and lack the comedy from other shows she's has worked on in the past. Alex seems like a soft-spoken and idealistic woman, but people can be pushed to their limits with jealousy and continuous hardship, especially surrounded by unobtainable luxury. Per the film's profile on IMDb, "told primarily through Alex's point of view, Maid will be a beautiful, alive, gritty, and inspiring exploration of poverty in America." So, I'm really intrigued to see how the writing is handled and expect a powerful performance from Qualley.

Maid is slated to enter our homes via Netflix on October 1, 2021.