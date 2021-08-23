'Army Of Thieves' Release Date Revealed In New Teaser

We met the character Dieter (Matthias Schweighöfer) in Snyder's Army of the Dead, and he is now the main protagonist in the prequel, with Schweighöfer himself behind the camera to direct. Still, the movie will have Snyder's influence all over it — he's a producer and co-wrote the script with Shay Hatten.

The prequel is the next installment in what Snyder hopes is an Army of the Dead cinematic universe. There's also an animated project underway called Army of the Dead: Lost Vegas, another prequel that revolves around Dave Bautista's character from Army of the Dead.

In addition to Schweighöfer as Dieter, the cast includes Game of Thrones star Nathalie Emmanuel as Gwendoline, Ruby O. Fee as Korina, Stuart Martin as Brad Cage, Guz Khan as Rolph, and Jonathan Cohen as Delacroix.

Netflix is all aboard the Snyder train, and not just for the Army of the Dead universe. The streaming platform signed a two-year first-look deal with Zack and Deborah Snyder's production company. "My goal and hope are to bring as much quality content as I can and do it on a giant scale," Snyder told The Hollywood Reporter when news of the deal broke in July. Snyder is doing as he promised — in addition to these Army of the Dead projects he's also directing a Star Wars-esque sci-fi feature called Rebel Moon.

Army of Thieves will steal its way onto Netflix on October 29, 2021.