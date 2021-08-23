'Free Guy' Arriving On Digital And Home Release Very Soon

Each and every new theatrical release these days brings a new guessing game of just how long we'll have to wait until the studio makes the film available on streaming and/or video on demand. Thus far, we have been under the assumption that Disney would keep Free Guy, a holdover from their acquisition of 20th Century Fox, in a theatrical-only exclusive window for an undetermined period of time after its August 13 release. We now have news of a firm release date and it's sooner than you might have thought.

The announcement has come down that Free Guy, the Shawn Levy-directed and Ryan Reynolds-starring video game spoof, will be made available on all major digital platforms on September 28, 2021 and will be coming to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD formats on October 12, 2021.

For those keeping track at home, a guesstimated 45-day window for a movie released on August 13 would end on September 27. The fact that Disney isn't wasting a single day to throw Free Guy onto digital platforms sure feels like a quiet acknowledgment that theatrical pandemic-era box office receipts are simply not conducive to profits at this current point in time — not compared to what studios stand to gain from digital rentals and purchases, at least.

But in good news for physical media collectors, Free Guy's Blu-ray special features include two deleted scenes, an extended scene, bloopers, and behind-the-scenes featurettes. Check out the cover art and details below.