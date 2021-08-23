'Bram Stoker's Dracula' Vinyl Soundtrack Coming From Mondo

One of the best musical scores of all time — no hyperbole here, I genuinely mean it — is Wojciech Kilar's beautiful, bombastic Bram Stoker's Dracula soundtrack. And now, at long last, it's getting a fancy vinyl release from Mondo.

The score has been available on vinyl before, but this pending Mondo release has been remasted by James Plotkin and features new artwork via JC Richard.

I love the Bram Stoker's Dracula score so much that I've been longing for a new vinyl release the way Dracula longs for blood. I waited, and waited, and waited — and then finally just gave in and ordered an older copy off eBay. It was shipped to me from Poland, and I'm not going to tell you how much I spent on it, but needless to say, it wasn't cheap. So today I feel a wee bit silly, as Mondo has revealed they're releasing a newly remastered version. A sane person would say, "That's okay, I already have it!" But no one has ever accused me of being sane. So, yes, I'm going to double-dip here because how can I not? Look at this thing.

And here are some details:

Music by Wojciech Kilar. Original Song by Annie Lennox. Artwork by JC Richard. Pressed on 180 Gram clear red and purple splatter vinyl. Also available on 180 gram black vinyl. Housed inside a gatefold sleeve. Liner notes by Charlie Bridgen. $30

You'll be able to scoop this release up on Wednesday, at 12PM CT.