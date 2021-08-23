The last major instance of marketing for season 3 came with the new trailer last month, highlighting the power struggle that appears set to dominate the entirety of the proceedings throughout the next season. Season 2 memorably ended with the stunning betrayal of family patriarch Logan (Brian Cox) at the hands of Kendall (Jeremy Strong), leaving this next stage of the series to deal with the complicated and tension-filled fallout of such a momentous decision (though only after a long, pandemic-induced hiatus kept fans waiting even longer). Remember, we appear to be in the home stretch of show's run with Season 4 or 5 tentatively set to wrap things up for good, so savor the anticipation while you can!

Succession counts Cox as Logan Roy, Strong as Kendall Roy, Sarah Snook (Shiv Roy), Kieran Culkin (Roman Roy), Alan Ruck (Connor Roy), Nicholas Braun (Cousin Greg), Matthew Macfadyen (Tom Wambsgans) and J. Smith-Cameron (Gerri Kellman) among its star-studded cast. Joining the ensemble for the third and highly-anticipated season, as previously announced, will be newcomers Adrien Brody, Alexander Skarsgård, Sanaa Lathan, Linda Emond, Jihae Kim, Hope Davis, Dasha Nekrasova and Ella Rumpf as guest stars.

We'll bring you the news of the exact premiere date as soon as it becomes official, but in the meantime you can read over the synopsis for the upcoming Season 3:

Ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall at the end of Season 2, Logan Roy begins Season 3 in a perilous position, scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances. Tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war.