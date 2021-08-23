It just wouldn't be a Marvel movie without a huge array of Funko POPs coming to shelves. With such a larger roster of characters to pull from, this kind of movie is Funko's dream. Ikaris, Sersi, Thena, Ajak, Makkari, Sprite, Druig, Kingo, Phastos, and Gilgamesh are all getting standard Funko POP figures. Some of them have the standard black eyes that most Funko POP figures have, but others have been given golden eyes, indicating the use of their superpowers, However, Gilgamesh gets a rare variant which gives him golden eyes and a glowing weapon on his arm.

Outside of the Eternals themselves, the villain Kro will also get his own figure, and there will be an appropriately jumbo size version of the red Celestial known as Arimesh. But a new wave of Funko POPs from Marvel wouldn't be complete without some exclusives, especially with such a large ensemble.

On the exclusive side, we have a plainclothes version of Sersi from Target, which can be paired with the human character Dane Whitman, who is part of the standard wave of Eternals Funko POPs. FYE and Walmart get exclusive versions of Phastos and Thena respectively, each of them wielding different weapons from their standard variation. BAM! will have a version of Sprite that appears to be partially translucent, and the Funko Shop will have a plainclothes version of Ikaris. Finally, GameStop (or EB Games in Canada) will get one of the snarling Deviant creatures.

With the exception of some of the exclusives, these are all available for pre-order now at various retailers.