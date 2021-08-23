If you've noticed I've hardly talked about the actual premise of Reminiscence, which involves the use of largely unexplained tech that gives people the ability to literally relive their own memories, that's by design. For a movie so focused on the idea of looking back, it's largely unconcerned with actually unearthing any fresh insights. Joy's script tends to treat its central plot device as a convenient means to an end, rather than as a loaded metaphor to explore our relationships with our own pasts.

There's a lot of lip service paid to the idea of whether we're haunted by our past or, as Nick's opening narration claims, we're the ghosts haunting the past. Similar to how we only really ever see Mae through the eyes of Nick and his constant projecting, this could've been an opportunity to dive deep into the subjective uncertainty and subconscious biases of our memories. After all, what more unreliable narrator is there than our own intensely personal and bone-deep feelings about the important faces, events, and periods of our lives that stick with us like birthmarks or scars?

Instead, the actual mechanics of this "reminiscence" device are disappointingly rote. While Nick and Watts hook the subject up to some fancy neural headgear and immerse them in liquid, a Blade Runner-esque verbal prompt is all it takes to dredge up specific memories that are then projected for all to see. Setting aside the bizarre optics of Nick looking away during moments of undressing and lovemaking but standing at rapt attention as he invades their privacy otherwise, the actual memories are presented as if there were film cameras set up in every situation and we're simply watching a brief historical snippet of what actually, undoubtedly, 100% happened in the past. It's Minority Report, essentially, but without any built-in margin of error that allows for the flaws and intricacies of the human mind.

Where is all the murkiness, the fogginess of memory that could've turned a simple sequence of looking for Mae's "misplaced" keys into a deep-dive into her psychology and state of mind? How much more drama could have been mined from the characters if, as is the case with another clear influence like Inception, messing around with the mind necessitated getting to know the subjects and breaking down their motivations, insecurities, wants, and needs on practically a screenplay-level of analysis? Not only would Nick, Mae, and even Watts feel more like human beings, but then the subsequent uncovering of Mae's mysterious disappearance and her (seemingly) sinister acts would feel more immediate and involving.

As it is, we're left with a vaguely futuristic sci-fi world in the throes of suffering from climate change (with oddly perfectly-working trains and infrastructure, despite being inundated by seawater?) and a population forced into a nocturnal lifestyle just to escape from the heat of the sun, yet almost none of it registers on any deeper level than mere world-building trivia. Our characters wander through this dystopian hellscape of haves and have-nots, but the all-powerful family at the heart of the conspiracy are briefly introduced 10 minutes in and then hardly appear again until the end. The ambitiously overreaching ending relies on the assumed emotional punch of Mae sacrificing herself for a child we barely care about, the latent feelings that Watts apparently has for Nick, and the Greek tragedy of Nick losing his love but spending the rest of his life reliving her brief presence in his life over and over again.

Reminiscence has its heart in the right place and attempts to defy the cynicism of the genre with a brash love story at the center of a sci-fi noir mashup, but far too many details get lost in the shuffle to really make it all land properly.

For most people, memories aren't a painstaking recreation of past events. They're messy, jumbled, sensory perceptions that evoke a feeling and a mood. I can't bring myself to dislike Reminiscence, which makes me think it's entirely possible that looking back at this movie with the benefit of time and distance will make me feel much warmer about it. Perhaps there's something fitting about that.