Back in the summer of 2009, the romantic comedy that swept everyone by storm was (500) Days of Summer. But for anyone who was actually paying attention to the movie, you must remember that this is not a love story. In fact, this isn’t even really a romance, because in retrospect, it’s all a little one-sided, and Joseph Gordon-Levitt‘s character Tom really needed to learn how to listen to Summer (Zooey Deschanel) instead of forcing her to be the girl the screenwriter he’s standing in for always dreamed of. Watch as the (500) Days of Summer Honest Trailer tells it like it is.

(500) Days of Summer Honest Trailer

If you found yourself identifying with Tom in (500) Days of Summer, then you might want to reexamine how to approach relationships. Summer is pretty upfront with Tom about not wanting anything serious, but the more time they spend together, the more demanding is that she change her mind and be his girlfriend. It’s one of the worst representations of the manic pixie dream girl trope present in a lot of indie romantic comedies, though it is at least done in a fairly entertaining way.

However, this doesn’t make (500) Days of Summer a worthless romantic comedy. If anything, it serves as a cautionary tale for anyone who tries to pigeonhole someone into fitting a certain role in their life when it’s not entirely up to them. Tom may be somewhat charming, mostly because he’s played by Joseph Gordon-Levitt, but he’s pretty terrible at relationships, and he needs to see a therapist. Maybe someone needs to show him a side-by-side comparison of his own expectations vs. reality.

At the very least, we can thank (500) Days of Summer for making Zooey Deschanel a more in-demand actress, which would inevitable result in us getting New Girl. And for that, we’ll always be grateful.