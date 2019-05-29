Summer is the perfect time for killer shark movies, and after the low-budget 47 Meters Down surprised Hollywood in 2017 by earning seven times its budget at the box office, a sequel is about to swim into theaters – and it has a new title.

Initially reported to be called 48 Meters Down, a trailer was released last August that referred to this film as 47 Meters Down: The Next Chapter. Now it’s apparently settled on 47 Meters Down: Uncaged. But whatever the title, this film looks claustrophobic, scary, and seems to include just about everything we want in a fun little shark horror movie.

47 Meters Down Uncaged Trailer

Is it ridiculous that the sharks seem to be inhabiting an abandoned underwater human city? You bet your fins it is! But am I into that idea? Absolutely! Give me a shark mayor, a shark comptroller, a shark city council, a shark police chief, and a renegade shark cop who doesn’t give a damn about the system and gets results no matter what.

Sorry, I got carried away. This sequel won’t go that far (OR WILL IT???), but it does seem to jettison the idea of following the cast from the original film. John Corbett, Nia Long, Sophie Nelisse, Corinne Foxx, Sistine Stallone, Brianne Tju, Davi Santos, Khylin Rhambo, and Brec Bassinger star this time around, and the horror has shifted from Mexico to Brazil, where cave-diving is the name of the game. Exploring an underwater city seems really awesome…until the divers interrupt the shark resident’s long-standing weekly kickball game in the town square and set them off into a feeding frenzy! (That doesn’t happen, but I can dream, can’t I?)

Director Johannes Roberts returns behind the camera (he even gets a fancy “A Johannes Roberts Film” credit attached to the title in the trailer), and like the first movie, this sequel was written by Roberts and Ernest Riera.

Here’s the official poster:

And here’s the official synopsis:

The film follows the story of four teen girls diving in a ruined underwater city, who quickly find themselves in a watery hell as their fun outing turns into heart-stopping fear when they learn they are not alone in the submerged caves. As they swim deeper into the claustrophobic labyrinth of caves they enter the territory of the deadliest shark species in the ocean.

47 Meters Down: Uncaged arrives in theaters on August 16, 2019.