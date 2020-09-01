The world is admittedly a hellscape right now, but at least the Halloween season is coming up to potentially take our minds off things for a little while. And if Halloween is just around the corner, you know what that means: it’s almost time for Freeform’s 31 Nights of Halloween, a month-long programming stretch of spooky films leading up to All Hallow’s Eve. This year’s 31 Nights of Halloween lineup has been revealed, and for those of you in the Los Angeles area, you may be able to hop in your cars and participate in a themed drive-through immersive experience that will serve as the proper launch of the event in October. Get the full schedule of movies and details about the drive-through event below.



31 Days of Halloween Lineup

ComingSoon pointed us to this year’s full lineup, which includes movies like the delightful half-hour movie Toy Story of TERROR! and classics like Beetlejuice, The Nightmare Before Christmas, The Mummy (the Brendan Fraser/Rachel Weisz one), and many more. Check out the full lineup below, and if you’re in the L.A. area, skip down below the lineup for details about the drive-through event and how to participate.

Thursday, Oct. 1

12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory”

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania”

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory”

Friday, Oct. 2

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Goonies”

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”

3:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

5:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania”

7:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

8:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons” – “Treehouse of Horror”

Saturday, Oct. 3

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Monsters vs. Aliens: Mutant Pumpkins”

7:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Goonies”

10:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters” (1984)

12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters II”

3:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”

5:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

7:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Addams Family” (1991)

9:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Addams Family Values”

11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Craft”

Sunday, Oct. 4

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters” (1984)

9:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters II”

12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory”

2:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic”

3:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

5:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Addams Family” (1991)

7:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Addams Family Values”

9:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Sleepy Hollow” (1999)

Monday, Oct. 5

11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Sleepy Hollow” (1999)

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters” (1984)

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters II”

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Boxtrolls”

Tuesday, Oct. 6

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory”

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters” (1984)

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters II”

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”

8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”

Wednesday, Oct. 7

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic”

12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”

2:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Matilda”

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania”

6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons” – “Treehouse of Horror”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Jumanji” (1995)

Thursday, Oct. 8

12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Matilda”

2:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Jumanji” (1995)

4:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Goosebumps” (2015)

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Addams Family” (1991)

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Addams Family Values”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Warm Bodies”

Friday, Oct. 9

11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Mummy” (1999)

2:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Goosebumps” (2015)

4:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Addams Family” (1991)

6:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Addams Family Values”

8:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons” – “Treehouse of Horror”

Saturday, Oct. 10

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Mummy” (1999)

10:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Mummy Returns”

1:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons” – “Treehouse of Horror”

3:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

5:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania”

7:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania 2” – Freeform Premiere

9:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation” – Freeform Premiere

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”

Sunday, Oct. 11

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Mummy Returns”

10:05 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

12:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”

1:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

3:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania”

5:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania 2”

7:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation”

9:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Twitches”

11:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Twitches Too”

Monday, Oct. 12

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor” – Freeform Premiere

12:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Halloweentown”

2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge”

4:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Scared Shrekless”

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Shrek”

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Addams Family” (1991)

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Addams Family Values”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Scorpion King” – Freeform Premiere

Tuesday, Oct. 13

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Goonies”

1:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Scared Shrekless”

2:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Shrek”

4:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Addams Family” (1991)

6:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Addams Family Values”

8:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

Wednesday, Oct. 14

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons” – “Treehouse of Horror”

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Boxtrolls”

Thursday, Oct. 15

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Scream 3”

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Jumanji” (1995)

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”

3:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Scream”

6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Scream 2”

8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Craft”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Jumanji” (1995)

Friday, Oct. 16

11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Craft”

2:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Matilda”

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”

6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Toy Story of TERROR!” (Disney-Pixar)

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Monsters, Inc.” (Disney-Pixar)

8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Monsters, University” (Disney-Pixar)

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Toy Story of TERROR!” (Disney-Pixar)

12:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons” – “Treehouse of Horror”

Saturday, Oct. 17

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”

8:55 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Matilda”

10:55 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

12:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters” (1984)

3:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters II”

5:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”

7:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

9:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Halloweentown”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge”

Sunday, Oct. 18

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory”

9:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons” – “Treehouse of Horror”

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Twitches”

1:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Twitches Too”

3:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”

5:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

7:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Addams Family” (1991)

9:25 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Addams Family Values”

11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Gremlins”

Monday, Oct. 19

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Matilda”

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Gremlins”

3:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

5:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Addams Family” (1991)

7:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Addams Family Values”

9:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Matilda”

Tuesday, Oct. 20

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory”

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Sleepy Hollow” (1999)

5:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters” (1984)

8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters II”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory”

Wednesday, Oct. 21

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Sleepy Hollow” (1999)

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters” (1984)

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters II”

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons” – “Treehouse of Horror”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons” – “Treehouse of Horror”

Thursday, Oct. 22

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”

12:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Jumanji” (1995)

2:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Mummy” (1999)

5:45 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Mummy Returns”

8:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”

Friday, Oct. 23

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Jumanji” (1995)

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Scream”

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Scream 2”

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”

8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Sleepy Hollow” (1999)

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons” – “Treehouse of Horror”

Saturday, Oct. 24

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic”

8:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Halloweentown”

10:05 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge”

12:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”

2:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Sleepy Hollow” (1999)

4:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

6:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Addams Family” (1991)

8:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Addams Family Values”

11:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters” (2016) – Freeform Premiere

Sunday, Oct. 25

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”

9:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters” (1984)

11:30 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Craft”

2:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Addams Family” (1991)

4:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Addams Family Values”

6:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters” (2016)

9:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Craft”

Monday, Oct. 26

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Twitches”

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Twitches Too”

7:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania 2”

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons” – “Treehouse of Horror”

Tuesday, Oct. 27

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Casper” (1995)

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Scared Shrekless”

1:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Jumanji” (1995)

4:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania 2”

6:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation”

8:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons” – “Treehouse of Horror”

Wednesday, Oct. 28

12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Jumanji” (1995)

2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride”

4:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Matilda”

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Monsters, Inc.” (Disney-Pixar)

8:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Monsters University” (Disney-Pixar)

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons” – “Treehouse of Horror”

Thursday, Oct. 29

12:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters” (1984)

2:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters II”

5:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas”

6:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Sleepy Hollow” (1999)

9:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons” – “Treehouse of Horror”

Friday, Oct. 30

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Decorating Disney: Halloween Magic”

12:05 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Sleepy Hollow” (1999)

2:35 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Beetlejuice”

4:40 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

6:50 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Addams Family” (1991)

8:55 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Addams Family Values”

12:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “The Simpsons” – “Treehouse of Horror”

Saturday, Oct. 31

7:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Twitches”

9:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Twitches Too”

11:00 a.m. EDT/PDT – “Halloweentown”

1:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge”

3:00 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

5:10 p.m. EDT/PDT – “The Addams Family” (1991)

7:15 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Addams Family Values”

9:20 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Hocus Pocus”

11:30 p.m. EDT/PDT – “Ghostbusters” (1984)

Programming subject to change.

Drive Through Event Details

The event, which is called Freeform Halloween Road, runs from October 2–4, 2020, and will take place at the Heritage Square Museum in Los Angeles. (That was the site of the It: Chapter Two press junket, and you can see footage from the location here.)

It’s described as “an outdoor immersive experience behind the wheel of your car,” taking participants through worlds dedicated to The Nightmare Before Christmas, Hocus Pocus, and “other spooktacular surprises filled with games, performances, and prizes.” The experience is free, but you’ll need to sign up for tickets at their official website. Tickets will be released on September 12 at 10:00 A.M. PST.