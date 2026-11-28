Steven Spielberg was once going to make a Quibi series. Seriously. The gimmick? It would only be available late at night. "Spielberg's After Dark" never came to be, however, because Quibi died a hasty death.

To provide a little context, I may have to remind readers what Quibi was all about. Back in 2020, executive Hollywood bigwigs Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman launched Quibi, a $2 billion streaming service that was to be chock full of nothing but original TV shows and feature films. Unlike other streaming services, though, Quibi was only going to be made available on mobile devices, and shows were shot to be consumed in an upright, vertical fashion. Quibi, short for "quick bites," presented movies and TV shows in seven-to-ten-minute chapters, intended to be consumed on the go.

At the time, Quibi was roundly mocked, with many people tittering over the idea of reducing the art of cinema to a vertical, short-form, small-screen serial. As /Film described in our Quibi post-mortem, the service only lasted seven months, running from April to December 2020. A big reason the service failed was likely because it was launched in the middle of COVID-related lockdowns, and no one wanted a short-form service intended for consumption in public. 2020 was the time for long-form TV on bigger home screens.

Most notably, though, Quibi attracted a lot of high-end talent, and many, many notable stars to appear in their shows and movies. Katzenberg's DreamWorks co-founder Steven Spielberg was even roped into the service, and his horror show, "Spielberg's After Dark," was poised to be one of the service's bigger hits. Sadly, it never came to pass. Because of Quibi's unique tech, the series would only be made available after midnight, wherever you happened to be watching from.