Steven Spielberg's Unmade 2020s Horror TV Series Had A Wild Idea Behind It
Steven Spielberg was once going to make a Quibi series. Seriously. The gimmick? It would only be available late at night. "Spielberg's After Dark" never came to be, however, because Quibi died a hasty death.
To provide a little context, I may have to remind readers what Quibi was all about. Back in 2020, executive Hollywood bigwigs Jeffrey Katzenberg and Meg Whitman launched Quibi, a $2 billion streaming service that was to be chock full of nothing but original TV shows and feature films. Unlike other streaming services, though, Quibi was only going to be made available on mobile devices, and shows were shot to be consumed in an upright, vertical fashion. Quibi, short for "quick bites," presented movies and TV shows in seven-to-ten-minute chapters, intended to be consumed on the go.
At the time, Quibi was roundly mocked, with many people tittering over the idea of reducing the art of cinema to a vertical, short-form, small-screen serial. As /Film described in our Quibi post-mortem, the service only lasted seven months, running from April to December 2020. A big reason the service failed was likely because it was launched in the middle of COVID-related lockdowns, and no one wanted a short-form service intended for consumption in public. 2020 was the time for long-form TV on bigger home screens.
Most notably, though, Quibi attracted a lot of high-end talent, and many, many notable stars to appear in their shows and movies. Katzenberg's DreamWorks co-founder Steven Spielberg was even roped into the service, and his horror show, "Spielberg's After Dark," was poised to be one of the service's bigger hits. Sadly, it never came to pass. Because of Quibi's unique tech, the series would only be made available after midnight, wherever you happened to be watching from.
Steven Spielberg was going to make a Quibi series that could only be watched at night
Jeffrey Katzenberg told Variety that "Steven Spielberg came in, and said, 'I have a super scary story I want to do' [...] He's writing it himself. He hasn't [written anything in a while] so getting him to write something is fantastic." Variety noted that Spielberg had already penned "five or six" chapters of a show that was to run 10 to 12 episodes total.
The story of "After Dark" was not revealed, but Spielberg revealed that he only wanted his show to be made available between midnight and sunrise, local time. Because Quibi had to be watched on phones, the service would be able to access a user's clock and unlock "After Dark" after dark. Once the sun rose, the series would vanish from the service.
This sort of thing was very doable with Quibi. As one of the world's only regular Quibi users, I can personally attest to the slickness of the service's tech. There were never any slow-downs, the images were always crisp, the ads were brief and never lagged, and the aspect-ratio flips always worked perfectly. It was also easy to find any titles you might be looking for; by contrast, services like Netflix can sometimes present their content in a seemingly random fashion. I have every faith that "Spielberg's After Dark" would have worked just as perfectly. I would have even tried to watch an episode right before dawn to see if it cut off mid-episode right when the sun rose.
Will the world ever see Spielberg's After Dark?
In wanting to offer a wide variety of TV shows and movies right from the jump, Quibi was no stranger to horror. One of the service's launch titles was "50 States of Fright," a horror anthology series kicked off by director Sam Raimi. Each story took place in a different state, and Raimi co-wrote and directed the three-episode short "The Golden Arm" with Rachel Brosnahan. Quibi also offered a stalker thriller with Dane DeHaan and Maika Monroe called "The Stranger" and a "Rosemary's Baby" riff called "The Expecting." A horror series from Steven Spielberg would have slotted into the service's ethos nicely.
Sadly, the whole Quibi project crashed and burned before "After Dark" could find purchase. As reported by Variety in 2021, Roku ended up buying the Quibi library and broadcast a lot of its shows and movies as traditional programs. Variety noted that "After Dark" might move to Roku, but that seemed to be mere speculation. As of this writing, nothing has been spoken of about "After Dark" for about five years. The series still has an empty entry on the Internet Movie Database.
"After Dark" would have marked one of the rare moments when Spielberg wrote one of his own movies. Of the films he has directed post-1960s, Spielberg is a credited screenwriter only on "Close Encounters of the Third Kind," "A.I. Artificial Intelligence," and "The Fabelmans." He also has a story credit on "Disclosure Day."
"After Dark" would have also seen Spielberg making a rare sojourn into horror. Apart from "Duel," "Jaws," "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom," "Jurassic Park," and arguably "War of the Worlds," Spielberg has stayed away from directing proper horror. I wish "After Dark" had come to be.