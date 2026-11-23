Earlier this year, Steven Spielberg announced that his next movie as a director would be a Western. This will be his first official crack at the most American of film genres, and that's reason enough for cinephiles to get excited.

Now, Deadline has revealed that the movie, an adaptation of Kevin Barry's novel "The Heart in Winter," will star Cillian Murphy, Jessie Buckley and Mark Rylance, and it's hard not to be elated. Factor in that Barry's book is being adapted into a script by Oscar-winner Paul Thomas Anderson, and there isn't a word in the English language to capture the utter exhilaration movie fans are feeling at this moment.

No one's more enthused than Spielberg, though. As he told Deadline:

"It's really the excitement for me to get to work together with my dear friend and colleague Paul Thomas Anderson on a genre, but more particularly, the genre notwithstanding, a story that quite quickly became close to both our hearts and we felt that we could do as a team."

Murphy will play Tom Rourke, an Irish immigrant eking out a living in Butte, Montana. He works as an assistant to a photographer and supplements his income by penning letters for illiterate miners seeking potential brides from the east. He needs the extra scratch, too, due to his alcohol and opium addictions. Tom is spiritually adrift until mail-order bride Polly Gillespie arrives in Butte. They fall fast in love, steal some money, and set what proves to be an eventful course for San Francisco.

Overall, Barry's book has echoes of Spielberg's theatrical directing debut on "The Sugarland Express," as it's about two lovers on the run from the law. But this being the late 1800s, and the pair being challenged as horseback riders, their journey isn't quite as fast-paced.