Steven Spielberg's Next Movie Is A Star-Studded Western Written By Another Legendary Filmmaker
Earlier this year, Steven Spielberg announced that his next movie as a director would be a Western. This will be his first official crack at the most American of film genres, and that's reason enough for cinephiles to get excited.
Now, Deadline has revealed that the movie, an adaptation of Kevin Barry's novel "The Heart in Winter," will star Cillian Murphy, Jessie Buckley and Mark Rylance, and it's hard not to be elated. Factor in that Barry's book is being adapted into a script by Oscar-winner Paul Thomas Anderson, and there isn't a word in the English language to capture the utter exhilaration movie fans are feeling at this moment.
No one's more enthused than Spielberg, though. As he told Deadline:
"It's really the excitement for me to get to work together with my dear friend and colleague Paul Thomas Anderson on a genre, but more particularly, the genre notwithstanding, a story that quite quickly became close to both our hearts and we felt that we could do as a team."
Murphy will play Tom Rourke, an Irish immigrant eking out a living in Butte, Montana. He works as an assistant to a photographer and supplements his income by penning letters for illiterate miners seeking potential brides from the east. He needs the extra scratch, too, due to his alcohol and opium addictions. Tom is spiritually adrift until mail-order bride Polly Gillespie arrives in Butte. They fall fast in love, steal some money, and set what proves to be an eventful course for San Francisco.
Overall, Barry's book has echoes of Spielberg's theatrical directing debut on "The Sugarland Express," as it's about two lovers on the run from the law. But this being the late 1800s, and the pair being challenged as horseback riders, their journey isn't quite as fast-paced.
Steven Spielberg and Paul Thomas Anderson are saddling up for a Western
Kevin Barry's "The Heart in Winter" has been described as "a tragedy written as farce" (per The Guardian). Critics found it hilarious and wildly entertaining, and after his excellent work on "One Battle After Another," I can't imagine anyone more suited to a tale about a character with an opium addiction stealing a mail-order bride and heading to San Francisco than Paul Thomas Anderson. But what's most interesting to me is that this will be the first time Anderson has written an entire script for another filmmaker. He previously did rewrites on the Apple-backed "Killers of the Flower Moon" and "Napoleon" for Martin Scorsese and Ridley Scott, but he's the primary writer here.
As for Steven Spielberg, no filmmaker alive knows more about Western conventions than him, and you can rest assured he will aggressively avoid cliché. I mean, he'll be sure to keep the horizon line out of the middle of the frame, lest John Ford's eye-patched ghost haunt him for the rest of his days, but don't expect traditional Western violence of the shootout and saloon brawl variety. I haven't read the book yet, so I don't know if such scenes exist in Barry's novel, but if they do, they'll look unlike any shootout or brawl you've ever seen.
What's curious is that Spielberg went with the Montana-set "The Heart in Winter," given that he'd been talking about making a Texas Western. Texas is not Montana by a long shot, which makes me wonder if he might change the location of Barry's novel. I doubt he'd do that, so now he's cheesed off everyone in Texas who was hoping he'd make their state look sensationally epic. He'll have to make it up to them somehow.