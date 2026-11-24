Margot Robbie Appeared In A Time Travel Movie The Same Year As Her Big Break
You probably know who Margot Robbie is, right? She's a pretty big star. From "Barbie" to "Babylon," Robbie is one of the most popular and profitable stars working today, and you probably know her from her big break in 2013 when she starred alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in Martin Scorsese's delightfully nasty "The Wolf of Wall Street." You should also know, though, that Robbie appeared in a gorgeous, sweet, and absolutely lovely romantic comedy in 2013 — and it's called "About Time."
Written and directed by Richard Curtis, "About Time" employs a genuinely bonkers premise. After a New Year's Eve where he completely screws up his chance to kiss a girl at midnight, Tim Lake (Domhnall Gleeson) learns from his father James (the always-perfect Bill Nighy) that Lake men can travel through time within their own experiences and memories. Across one summer, Tim attempts to use this bizarre and largely unexplained power to woo Charlotte, a friend of his sister Katherine (Lydia Wilson), who spends a summer at the Lake house in Cornwall and is played by (you guessed it!) Robbie. During one do-over, Charlotte tells Tim that if he'd asked her out before the last day of the vacation, things might have gone differently; when he does his trick and rewinds to the beginning of said summer, she says they should wait and see how things go.
Years later, while Tim is living in London and dating a publishing executive named Mary (Rachel McAdams), he crosses paths with Charlotte and they share a dinner ... but when she invites him to go back to her place, he goes home to Mary instead and proposes to her. Robbie's role is small but pivotal, and it's a stark contrast to her breakout performance.
Margot Robbie appeared in The Wolf of Wall Street around the same time as About Time
Margot Robbie rather infamously slapped her future co-star and on-screen husband Leonardo DiCaprio during her audition for "The Wolf of Wall Street," but clearly, Martin Scorsese and his long-time collaborator liked her cojones ... because she got the job. In this film, which also released in 2013, Robbie showed off a completely different side of herself as Naomi Lapaglia, a lingerie designer who woos DiCaprio's Wall Street crook Jordan Belfort away from his first wife and who's known as the "Duchess of Bay Ridge."
The role of Naomi requires a lot from Robbie. Not only does she have to speak in a perfect Brooklyn accent — Robbie is Australian — she has to absolutely dominate an actor as powerful as DiCaprio, toe the line between being absurdly hot and being legitimately terrifying, and she has to essentially live a whole lifetime on-screen as she has children with DiCaprio's Jordan and watches him succumb to his excesses. Robbie manages to pull all of that off; think of the scene where her Naomi torments Jordan in their children's playroom, where she splashes water on his face during an argument, or when she tearfully runs towards her young child strapped into Jordan's expensive car.
Robbie didn't earn an Oscar nomination for her work in "The Wolf of Wall Street" — those nominations would start rolling in a bit later — but for my money, she should have. Thankfully, after showing off her insane duality in "About Time" and "The Wolf of Wall Street," the best was yet to come. It's genuinely incredible that she was able to deliver both of these performances in the same year, but in retrospect, I guess it's not that surprising.
Now, Margot Robbie is a power player, producer, and Hollywood A-lister
Like I said earlier, Margot Robbie is one of the most well-regarded and famous performers of her generation, and "The Wolf of Wall Street" was just the beginning for her. After "Focus" in 2015 with Will Smith and her first turn as Harley Quinn in the 2016 version of "Suicide Squad" — a role she'd reprise in "Birds of Prey" and James Gunn's 2021 reinvention "The Suicide Squad" — Robbie scored her first Oscar nomination for "I, Tonya," Craig Gillespie's bombastic account of Tonya Harding's scandalous rise and fall as a figure skater.
In 2018, she lent her skills to the deliberately anachronistic "Mary Queen of Scots," which cast her as Elizabeth I facing off against her royal rival Mary (Saoirse Ronan), and in 2019, she earned her second Oscar nod for playing a fictional Fox News reporter in "Bombshell" and also portrayed a non-doomed Sharon Tate in Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood."
"Barbie," though, is arguably Robbie's most enormous outing to date. This 2023 release that led to an actual cultural event alongside Oppenheimer also grossed over a billion dollars in a matter of days and scored a nomination for best picture, earning Robbie a nod as a producer. Speaking of that, Robbie has produced movies like "Promising Young Woman" and TV shows like "Sterling Point," paving the way for more female writers, directors, and actors through LuckyChap Productions. None of this would be possible without "The Wolf of Wall Street," but also, I think "About Time" helped launch Robbie into the stratosphere too. You can stream "About Time" on Netflix.