You probably know who Margot Robbie is, right? She's a pretty big star. From "Barbie" to "Babylon," Robbie is one of the most popular and profitable stars working today, and you probably know her from her big break in 2013 when she starred alongside Leonardo DiCaprio in Martin Scorsese's delightfully nasty "The Wolf of Wall Street." You should also know, though, that Robbie appeared in a gorgeous, sweet, and absolutely lovely romantic comedy in 2013 — and it's called "About Time."

Written and directed by Richard Curtis, "About Time" employs a genuinely bonkers premise. After a New Year's Eve where he completely screws up his chance to kiss a girl at midnight, Tim Lake (Domhnall Gleeson) learns from his father James (the always-perfect Bill Nighy) that Lake men can travel through time within their own experiences and memories. Across one summer, Tim attempts to use this bizarre and largely unexplained power to woo Charlotte, a friend of his sister Katherine (Lydia Wilson), who spends a summer at the Lake house in Cornwall and is played by (you guessed it!) Robbie. During one do-over, Charlotte tells Tim that if he'd asked her out before the last day of the vacation, things might have gone differently; when he does his trick and rewinds to the beginning of said summer, she says they should wait and see how things go.

Years later, while Tim is living in London and dating a publishing executive named Mary (Rachel McAdams), he crosses paths with Charlotte and they share a dinner ... but when she invites him to go back to her place, he goes home to Mary instead and proposes to her. Robbie's role is small but pivotal, and it's a stark contrast to her breakout performance.