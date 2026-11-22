After landing his breakthrough Hollywood role as the blood-weeping baddie Le Chiffre in "Casino Royale," it seemed like Mads Mikkelsen would be a go-to villain for years to come. He was horrifyingly seductive as Dr. Hannibal Lecter in the NBC series "Hannibal," at which point it was hard to see mainstream viewers accepting him as anything other than a straight-up monster.

I don't know that he's turned the corner with American audiences, but there's ample evidence out there for moviegoers willing to go off the beaten path that Mikkelsen is terrifically effective as a hero. He can even be downright lovable, as he is in Thomas Vinterberg's booze-drenched comedy "Another Round" (where he gets to show off his hoofing chops).

Mikkelsen is not anywhere close to loveable in Kristian Levring's 2014 Western "The Salvation," but he is brutally compelling as a Danish combat veteran who settles east of the Mississippi River in the 1860s, and goes to war with a malevolent crime boss played with vicious glee by Jeffrey Dean Morgan. It's a different kind of role for Mikkelsen, and a departure for his "Casino Royale" co-star Eva Green as well. Whereas she was glamorous and wounded as Vesper Lynd, she's just flat-out wounded as Morgan's serially abused sister-in-law.

Levring conjures the widescreen majesty of Sergio Leone (replete with an Ennio Morricone-esque score), and depicts the violence with a matter-of-fact bluntness. Alas, despite receiving mostly good reviews (it holds a 72% Fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes), it got unceremoniously dumped into U.S. theaters in 2015. It's currently available to stream on multiple services, so now is the time to catch up with it!