Mads Mikkelsen And Eva Green Had A James Bond Reunion In An R-Rated Western Movie
After landing his breakthrough Hollywood role as the blood-weeping baddie Le Chiffre in "Casino Royale," it seemed like Mads Mikkelsen would be a go-to villain for years to come. He was horrifyingly seductive as Dr. Hannibal Lecter in the NBC series "Hannibal," at which point it was hard to see mainstream viewers accepting him as anything other than a straight-up monster.
I don't know that he's turned the corner with American audiences, but there's ample evidence out there for moviegoers willing to go off the beaten path that Mikkelsen is terrifically effective as a hero. He can even be downright lovable, as he is in Thomas Vinterberg's booze-drenched comedy "Another Round" (where he gets to show off his hoofing chops).
Mikkelsen is not anywhere close to loveable in Kristian Levring's 2014 Western "The Salvation," but he is brutally compelling as a Danish combat veteran who settles east of the Mississippi River in the 1860s, and goes to war with a malevolent crime boss played with vicious glee by Jeffrey Dean Morgan. It's a different kind of role for Mikkelsen, and a departure for his "Casino Royale" co-star Eva Green as well. Whereas she was glamorous and wounded as Vesper Lynd, she's just flat-out wounded as Morgan's serially abused sister-in-law.
Levring conjures the widescreen majesty of Sergio Leone (replete with an Ennio Morricone-esque score), and depicts the violence with a matter-of-fact bluntness. Alas, despite receiving mostly good reviews (it holds a 72% Fresh rating at Rotten Tomatoes), it got unceremoniously dumped into U.S. theaters in 2015. It's currently available to stream on multiple services, so now is the time to catch up with it!
The Salvation is a violent, two-way tale of revenge
Mikkelsen stars as Jon, who leaves Denmark with his brother Peter (Mikael Persbrandt) to start anew in America. Eventually, Jon's wife (Nanna Øland Fabricius) and son (Toke Lars Bjarke) join him, and the trio sets out on a stagecoach to begin the American chapter of their lives. Their hopes and dreams are immediately shattered when two criminals eject Jon from the stagecoach. The rape and kill his wife, and also murder his son.
Jon tracks down the coach, and kills the two men. That's revenge served piping hot, but it causes new troubles for Jon, as one of the murderers was the brother of ruthless gang leader Henry Delarue (Morgan). Delarue flies into a rage and begins killing townspeople, hoping to intimidate them into helping him capture Jon. Delarue's savagery knows no bounds, and he's especially fond of inflicting his cruelty on Green's mute Madelaine.
Levring isn't out to reinvent the genre. He just wants to make a good-and-bloody Western where the truly nasty bad guys get theirs before the credits roll. If you're a fan of the genre, this is a solid programmer filled with superb performances. So saddle up and get your gunslinging fix. (And then catch up with one of Mikkelsen's finest performances in "The Hunt").