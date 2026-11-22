Before Spider-Man, Kirsten Dunst Was In An Episode Of Star Trek: The Next Generation
If you're the kind of person who has fun spotting celebrities in roles they took before they were launched to the heights of their fame, you could do a lot worse than throwing on a few episodes of "Star Trek: The Next Generation" and keeping your eye out for guest stars. Before he starred in "The Rocketeer" and took on the infamous Transylvanian count in "Bram Stoker's Dracula," Billy Campbell played the roguish Okona in "TNG's" second season, and before she had her breakout role in "Double Jeopardy" opposite Tommy Lee Jones, Ashley Judd made her acting debut in Season 5, playing an ensign in the episode where the crew of the Enterprise were all taken over by an evil video game.
These early appearances are always fun to catch, especially when the actor you're spotting is both immediately recognizable and just about to break out heights so high that you'd almost need a starship to catch up to them. The best example? Kirsten Dunst, who made an appearance in the final season of "The Next Generation," long before she'd star as Mary Jane Watson in Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man" films.
Kirsten Dunst played Counselor Troi's long-lost sister ... sort of
On the Season 7 episode "Dark Page", an 11-year-old Dunst played Hedril, a member of the Cairn, a species of alien telepaths who, as Captain Picard puts it, "have no concept of spoken language." To help facilitate communication, the Federation sends in their own telepath, occasional ambassador and perpetual thorn in Picard's side Lwaxana Troi (Majel Barrett), the mother of the Enterprise's empathic counselor Deanna Troi (Marina Sirtis).
Unfortunately, the Cairn's first attempt at connecting with an alien species goes awry, and Hedril winds up triggering Lwaxana's repressed memories of Deanna's older sister Kestra, who died when Deanna was a baby.
As a result, Dunst plays both Hedril and, in scenes where Deanna has to explore her mom's mindscape to find out while she's in a coma, a version of Kestra — who, it should be noted, had never been seen or mentioned before on the series, and was even unknown to Deanna.
Dunst's TNG appearance came right before her breakout role
The episode aired in 1993, and while it wasn't Dunst's first role as a child actress, it was the most prominent by far at the time. Of course, that would all change the following year with the release of "Interview With the Vampire," in which Dunst had her true breakout role playing the vampire Claudia, alongside Tom Cruise and Brad Pitt. Despite Pitt's difficulties in filming that led him to start feeling like an actual vampire, the movie was a financial and critical success, and Dunst in particular earned praise from Roger Ebert for the role and an MTV Movie Award for Best Supporting Actress and a Golden Globe nomination.
Dunst would go on to bigger fame as the star of the iconic cheerleading comedy "Bring It On" and, of course, the romantic lead of Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man" trilogy. As for Hedril, she was one of many one-off characters who never returned to the Enterprise, but Kestra had a bit more of an interesting legacy. A novel set in an alternate universe called "Q and A" cast her, and not Deanna, as the counselor of the Enterprise, and in the first season of "Star Trek: Picard," it was revealed that Deanna would go on to name her own daughter Kestra in a tribute to her dearly departed sister.