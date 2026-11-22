If you're the kind of person who has fun spotting celebrities in roles they took before they were launched to the heights of their fame, you could do a lot worse than throwing on a few episodes of "Star Trek: The Next Generation" and keeping your eye out for guest stars. Before he starred in "The Rocketeer" and took on the infamous Transylvanian count in "Bram Stoker's Dracula," Billy Campbell played the roguish Okona in "TNG's" second season, and before she had her breakout role in "Double Jeopardy" opposite Tommy Lee Jones, Ashley Judd made her acting debut in Season 5, playing an ensign in the episode where the crew of the Enterprise were all taken over by an evil video game.

These early appearances are always fun to catch, especially when the actor you're spotting is both immediately recognizable and just about to break out heights so high that you'd almost need a starship to catch up to them. The best example? Kirsten Dunst, who made an appearance in the final season of "The Next Generation," long before she'd star as Mary Jane Watson in Sam Raimi's "Spider-Man" films.