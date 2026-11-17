Since its publication back in 1957, author Theodor "Dr. Seuss" Geisel's illustrated children's book "How the Grinch Stole Christmas!" has become a universally treasured tale about the deeper spiritual meaning of the titular winter holiday. Then, when directors Chuck Jones and Ben Washam adapted Seuss' gently whimsical work into an animated TV special in 1966, the result was an equally enchanting bit of merriment featuring quite the festive earworm in the form of "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch."

The Ron Howard-helmed 2000 blockbuster "How the Grinch Stole Christmas," on the other hand, is anything but gentle in its quirkiness. While Michael Corenblith's production design for the live-action film brings the settings of Seuss' source material to fittingly wayward and fanciful life on-screen, Howard and his cinematographer Donald Peterman shoot the action in a visually hectic fashion, filtering the bright colors of its costumes and sets in a way that makes everything look kinda hazy. All the while, Jim Carrey doesn't so much nibble as devour the scenery with his portrayal of the Grinch, who behaves less like the curmudgeon that Seuss first imagined and more like an insecure chaos goblin.

As we now know, Carrey used actual CIA-approved torture-resistance techniques to tolerate the (admittedly, astonishing) prosthetics he wore for the role, which explains why his performance is so cartoonish and otherwise in-your-face, even by the "Ace Ventura" and "Dumb and Dumber" actor's standards (not to mention, how he drove makeup artist Kazuhiro Tsuji to seek therapy after completing his work on the film). Add in the movie's sometimes incredibly adult humor (including an infamous romantic subplot involving the Grinch himself), and it's not hard to see why Howard's adaptation tends to be polarizing. Still, to its credit, it does justice to perhaps the most important quote from Seuss' classic.