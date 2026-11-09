How To Watch Brad Pitt's Heart Of The Beast At Home

David Ayer's "Heart of the Beast" wasn't really a sleeper hit, given that it stars Brad Pitt, but the harrowing survival film turned out to be a surprisingly leggy box office performer thanks to solid word of mouth. Now it's about to find a wider audience as it moves to streaming on November 10 (as the opening of Pitt's kinda-sorta anticipated "The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth" nears).

The film caught on with moviegoers due to its deeply affecting narrative about a retired Army veteran (Pitt) and his combat dog struggling to survive in the Alaskan wilderness after their seaplane crashes. The crash is caused by Pitt's character having a heart attack, but he's not down for the count — not yet. He and his dog are uniquely equipped to hoof it 58 miles back to civilization, but this terrain is every bit as treacherous as a battle zone. Along the way, they encounter wolves (dredging up memories of Joe Carnahan's "The Grey"), a grizzly bear and other obstacles that test their resolve. Each challenge leaves them a little (or a lot) worse for the wear, but they are determined to emerge from this ordeal as they've done so often in their war-torn past.

Again, "Heart of the Beast" will begin streaming via Premium VOD on November 10, and consumers will get a few extras to go along with their purchase.