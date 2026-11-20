Peter Farrelly's "I Play Rocky" tells the story of the making of the very first "Rocky" movie. Anthony Ippolito plays "Rocky" star/writer Sylvester Stallone, and much of the film centers on his negotiations with "Rocky" producers Irwin Winkler (P.J. Byrne) and Robert Chartoff (Toby Kebbel). The movie also traces the early romantic days between Stallone and his first wife, Sasha Czack, who kept their home in order and offered support — while pregnant — throughout the production of "Rocky."

Sasha is played by AnnaSophia Robb, who has been racking up screen credits since she was a kid. Her first major screen role was that of the title character in the 2004 TV movie "Samantha: An American Girl Holiday," and she quickly became one of the more ubiquitous child actors of her generation. Just a year later, she appeared in the dog-based film "Because of Winn-Dixie" and played the bratty Violet Beauregard in Tim Burton's "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory." Then, the year after that, she played a possibly evil child in "The Reaping" and starred opposite Josh Hutcherson in the heartbreaking book turned film "Bridge to Terabithia," which is easily one of the saddest movies Disney has ever made.

Robb has only continued to work steadily up to the present. She's popped up in low-profile straight-to-video movies like "Spy School," franchise starters like "Jumper," reboots like "Race to Witch Mountain," and soulful dramedies such as "The Way Way Back." Meanwhile, on the TV side of things, she's starred in the "Sex and the City" prequel show "The Carrie Diaries," PBS's "Mercy Street," and NBC's short-lived crime drama series "Grosse Pointe Garden Society." Her acting career is a healthy mix of projects big and small, and she comes across as wholly devoted in practically all of them, "I Play Rocky" included.