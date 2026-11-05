Godzilla Minus Zero Has Two Cameos Only Hardcore Franchise Fans Noticed

The following post contains brief spoilers for "Godzilla Minus Zero."

"Godzilla Minus Zero" is pure Godzilla spectacle. This is a bigger, badder king of the monsters that's not without its flaws, but nevertheless offers enough spectacle and kaiju action to make it a thrilling cinematic experience. Sure, we've had plenty of kaiju movies the past decade, but few manage to get anywhere near the scope or scale that Takashi Yamazaki offers in his follow-up to the Oscar-winning "Godzilla Minus One."

One of the things that makes this movie special is how it expands the world of the previous Godzilla. By bringing in King Ghidorah (whose design unfortunately leaked online before the film's release), the movie throws open the doors to all sorts of Toho kaiju. It's significant that it's Ghidorah who becomes Godzilla's first foe here, because the three-headed alien dragon that shoots gravity-affecting lightning is such a weird creature that it allows for pretty much anything to follow him. From here, you could easily do Mechagodzilla, or Mothra, or even Gigan.

That being said, "Godzilla Minus Zero" remains a surprisingly grounded and human movie even if it deals with extraterrestrial threats. This is a film with some of the most harrowing kaiju imagery in decades, as it shows how truly horrific the aftermath of a Godzilla attack would actually be. It's unlike any Godzilla movie we've had in this new era. This feels like classic Godzilla without trying to reinvent the wheel, and it feels more grounded than the bonkers and silly MonsterVerse.

Which is why it's funny that this movie features two cameos from two very different corners of the Godzilla franchise — cameos only hardcore fans will notice. Specifically, the film features cameos from directors Hideaki Anno and Jordan Vogt-Roberts.