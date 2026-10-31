It: Welcome To Derry Prequel Episode Released On HBO Max For Halloween

Fans of "It: Welcome to Derry" don't have to wait another 27 years for a new episode of the show — in fact, they don't even need to wait for Season 2. As a special Halloween surprise, HBO Max has dropped a 30-minute prequel episode titled "A Story of Derry."

Don't expect to see Pennywise in this episode, which is set centuries before the events of the main series and focuses on the fictional Shokopiwah tribe, an Indigenous people who lived on the land before it became Derry, and were previously featured in Season 1, Episode 4 of the show. The episode's official synopsis teases: "Hundreds of years before Pennywise, three youngsters venture into the Western Wood ... where they encounter a terrifying ancient spirit."

The episode was directed by Tazbah Chavez (Reservation Dogs) and written by Cherie Dimaline and Jasmyne Flournoy. (A few users have reported struggling to find it on the streaming service, but the special episode should be findable under the "Related" tab on the main "Welcome to Derry" page. You can also use this direct link.)