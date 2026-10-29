A Horror Classic Meets A Holiday Favorite In This Impressive Movie Mash-Up
Ever wanted to see Frank Capra's 1946 classic "It's a Wonderful Life" reimagined as a horror movie? Ever wanted to see George A. Romero's 1968 zombie classic "Night of the Living Dead" as a Christmas movie? Thanks to filmmaking brothers Dan and John Bell, you can have both at once. On October 28, 2026, the Bell Brothers released their eight-and-a-half-minute mashup "It's a Wonderful Night of the Living Dead" on their Twitter/X account and on YouTube, which uses clever editing and compositing to insert characters and zombies from Romero's film into Capra's.
It's the most amusing piece of horror movie culture jamming since "The Chickening" in 2016. One can see George Bailey (James Stewart) enjoying a drink in a bar with "Night of the Living Dead" lead Barbra (Judith O'Dea). There is a zombie outbreak in Bedford Falls, and Ben (Duane Jones) from "Night" is there to nail boards over the windows and aid in the zombie onslaught. The zombies, meanwhile, all look very cold in the snow. Lionel Barrymore, who plays the wicked plutocrat Mr. Potter in "It's a WonderfulLife," meets a grim fate indeed.
On Twitter/X, the Bells posted:
"Jimmy Stewart and zombies, mashed up the old-fashioned way. Our short film 'It's a Wonderful Night of the Living Dead' took a year to make, ended up playing in a few Oscar-qualifying film festivals, and is now available to watch from your toilet."
Very classy. Because both "Night of the Living Dead" and "It's a Wonderful Life" are in the public domain, the Bells had free rein to use footage from both. Their mash-up features a few musical selections by musician Moby, culled for free from MobyGratis.com.
It's a wonderful mash-up
The Bell Bros. mentioned that "It's a Wonderful Night of the Living Dead" played at a few Oscar-qualifying film festivals, and one can find an entry for the film on the Seattle International Film Festival website. It also has an entry on the website for the Cleaveland International Film Festival, which includes copy that reads:
"It's a not-so-wonderful life for George Bailey when a horde of flesh-eating ghouls come to town on Christmas Eve. In this horror comedy mashup, two classic films are re-imagined as a darkly humorous fever dream. George, a frustrated businessman, navigates his night seemingly unaware of the looming threat of the undead; as Barbara, a woman from out of town, runs for her life through the streets of Bedford Falls. When George and Barbara come face to face with the living dead, they must fight to make it through the night and find their way back to their families."
The copy also notes that the film uses "traditional rotoscoping and compositing techniques," calling it a "twisted love letter to both films." That is wholly accurate. "It's a Wonderful Life" ended with the notion that no man is a failure who has friends. This short posits that no man is a failure who has heads.
Underneath the short's YouTube posting, the Bell Bros. also noted that "It's a Wonderful Night of the Living Dead" also played at Panic Fest, the Raindance Film Festival, the Defy Film Festival, the Sidewalk Film Festival, HorrorFest, the Tallahassee Film Festival, the Mill Valley Film Festival, the Telluride Horror Show, and FilmQuest, all in 2026. It has certainly been making the rounds.
The glorious horrors of an irreverent mashup
Because both "It's a Wonderful Life" and "Night of the Living Dead" are in black-and-white, the seams between the two movies are often not noticeable. There are scenes in "Wonderful Night" wherein "Living Dead" characters are merely standing in the margins, and you need pretty sharp eyes to notice them at all. The Bell Bros. began taking some pretty bold liberties at the end of their short, using clever editing and compositing to fill a basket with severed heads. In these scenes, the editing is a little more noticeable, but "Wonderful Night" is all the more charming for its handmade qualities.
Mashing up Christmas and Halloween has been a beloved tradition for decades. There's Henry Selick's stop-motion animated "The Nightmare Before Christmas," still charming decades later. There is also no shortage of Christmas-themed horror movies in the world, stretching from Bob Clark's bleak-ended 1974 classic "Black Christmas" all the way up to, well, the remakes of "Black Christmas."
It seems to me that "It's a Wonderful Night of the Living Dead" has a long life ahead of it, potentially making its way onto the schedules of all-night horror-thons and Christmas slasher double features in perpetuity. I can see this thing being tacked on to the beginning of holiday-timed showings of "The Rocky Horror Picture Show." It's certainly amusing enough to live into the future.