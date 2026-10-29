A Horror Classic Meets A Holiday Favorite In This Impressive Movie Mash-Up

Ever wanted to see Frank Capra's 1946 classic "It's a Wonderful Life" reimagined as a horror movie? Ever wanted to see George A. Romero's 1968 zombie classic "Night of the Living Dead" as a Christmas movie? Thanks to filmmaking brothers Dan and John Bell, you can have both at once. On October 28, 2026, the Bell Brothers released their eight-and-a-half-minute mashup "It's a Wonderful Night of the Living Dead" on their Twitter/X account and on YouTube, which uses clever editing and compositing to insert characters and zombies from Romero's film into Capra's.

It's the most amusing piece of horror movie culture jamming since "The Chickening" in 2016. One can see George Bailey (James Stewart) enjoying a drink in a bar with "Night of the Living Dead" lead Barbra (Judith O'Dea). There is a zombie outbreak in Bedford Falls, and Ben (Duane Jones) from "Night" is there to nail boards over the windows and aid in the zombie onslaught. The zombies, meanwhile, all look very cold in the snow. Lionel Barrymore, who plays the wicked plutocrat Mr. Potter in "It's a WonderfulLife," meets a grim fate indeed.

On Twitter/X, the Bells posted:

"Jimmy Stewart and zombies, mashed up the old-fashioned way. Our short film 'It's a Wonderful Night of the Living Dead' took a year to make, ended up playing in a few Oscar-qualifying film festivals, and is now available to watch from your toilet."

Very classy. Because both "Night of the Living Dead" and "It's a Wonderful Life" are in the public domain, the Bells had free rein to use footage from both. Their mash-up features a few musical selections by musician Moby, culled for free from MobyGratis.com.