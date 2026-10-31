Rob Zombie's Disturbing Horror Movie Trilogy Is Worth Revisiting For Halloween

I have a bit of a love/hate relationship with the films of Rob Zombie. I think Mr. Zombie has great instincts as a director and is able to create effective, disturbing images. On the other hand, he's a dreadful screenwriter, especially when it comes to dialogue — he's fond of having his characters utter non-stop obscenities that make them sound like grade schoolers who just discovered curse words exist. And yet, Zombie is clearly such a horror nerd — the type who would likely be haunting horror conventions looking for autographs if he wasn't a rich and famous guy — that I can't help but appreciate him.

Zombie made the leap to filmmaking with "House of 1000 Corpses," a silly, nasty piece of work that inadvertently launched an entire trilogy of films. That trilogy, dubbed Rob Zombie's Firefly Trilogy, now has a nifty new 4K box set from Lionsgate, just in time for Halloween. Zombie clearly loves Halloween season as much as he loves horror movies, and that's another thing that endears him to me: I'm a big old Halloween nerd.

"House of 1000 Corpses" has become a cult favorite, and it was not exactly easy to bring it to the screen. Universal Pictures was originally supposed to release the pic, but an NC-17 rating spooked the studio, so they shelved it. Of course, this is the type of controversy that's catnip to horror fans, and when Zombie eventually got Lionsgate to release the movie in 2003, genre fans turned the low-budget affair into a modest hit (for his part, Zombie has called the film a "calamitous mess"). A franchise was born.