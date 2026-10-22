Tom Skerritt, Alien And Top Gun Actor, Dead At 93

Tom Skerritt, a dashingly handsome actor who smoothly moved between leading roles and supporting parts, and whose surprise exit in Ridley Scott's "Alien" still has moviegoers gasping, has died at the age of 93. His "heartbroken" family announced that the "M*A*S*H," "Top Gun," and "A River Runs Through It" actor died of natural causes.

In a statement released to the press, they said, "While the world knew Tom through his remarkable acting career, we knew him for his humor, curiosity, wisdom, generosity and the love he brought into our lives. He cared deeply about imagination, creativity, storytelling, service, veterans, the natural world and helping others find and share their own voices."

Born and raised in Detroit, Michigan, Skerritt served four years in the United States Air Force before finding his passion for theater at UCLA. He initially leaned toward directing, but demonstrated acting skills that eventually caught the attention of Robert Altman, who cast him as the troublemaking Duke Forrest in the New Hollywood classic "M*A*S*H." Duke was the third wheel to the caddish antics of Hawkeye Pierce (Donald Sutherland) and Trapper John McIntyre (Elliott Gould), and while Skerritt enjoyed playing fun-loving doofuses (he was wonderful as Strawberry in the Cheech and Chong vehicle "Up in Smoke"), he began to gravitate toward characters imbued with sincerity and gravitas. That's when the Skerritt that most moviegoers know emerged: calm, avuncular, and dead sexy.