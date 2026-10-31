This Little-Discussed 2000s Sci-Fi Show About UFOs Is A Series Worth Revisiting

Tim O'Mara's 2002 BBC series "Jeopardy" is probably one of the least Google-able TV shows out there. You look up "Jeopardy," and, naturally, you're going to find information on the long-running game show hosted by Ken Jennings. The BBC series, however, was very different indeed, being a scripted "found footage" drama about teenage UFO hunters.

"Jeopardy" was about a group of students from Scotland who travel to Australia to investigate eerie lights in the sky. The gimmick of the series was that each one of the eight main characters was given a camcorder, and the show was seen largely through their lenses. Naturally, the teens will stumble across vast and ineffable alien technology, as well as mysterious viruses, memory erasure, and even time travel. "Jeopardy" lasted for 40 episodes over its three seasons, and followed a long, continuous arc throughout, the drama getting more intense as the series unspooled.

The first season of "Jeopardy" was almost a "Scooby-Doo"-style fake-out, with the "aliens" actually being smugglers. The twist at the end of the season was that the aliens were real all along. The second season is about the panic following an abduction, and trying to locate some friends who had been kidnapped. The third season goes full-bore sci-fi.

Also, in a fun programming coup, "Jeopardy" ended with one of three possible endings, voted on by the show's fans. There was a "happy" ending, a "spooky" ending, and a "surprise" ending. On its first go-through, fans selected the spooky ending. When the finale was rerun, fans were polled a second time, and they chose the happy ending. As of this writing, the surprise ending hasn't yet aired.