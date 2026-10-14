Slow Horses Season 6 Finally Gives Fans The Romance They've Been Waiting For

This post contains spoilers for "Slow Horses" Season 6, Episode 5, "Sayonara."

Olivia Cooke's Sidonie Baker returned to "Slow Horses" early in Season 6 after having been presumed dead. The best thing to come out of Sid's return has been her banter with Jack Lowden's River Cartwright, with the pair picking up right where they left off prior to Sid being shot in Season 1. Now, in Episode 5, "Sayonara," Sid and River have finally expressed their feelings for one another in a surprisingly touching sequence that sees the latter pull a heroic move to save Sid from being shipped off to a certain death.

"Slow Horses" is about to run into a major problem previously faced by "Game of Thrones": It's running out of books to adapt. The Apple TV series is barreling through Mick Herron's novels at an impressive rate, and while that means fans are getting new episodes like clockwork, we're also approaching the end of Herron's official narrative for the Slough House sleuths. It doesn't help that Season 6 of the show adapts two novels for the first time in series history, combining books six and seven, "Joe Country" and "Slough House," into one narrative.

One major positive, however, is that fans have been able to see River and Sid express their feelings sooner than they might have otherwise. In Season 1, the two clearly had chemistry and seemed destined to share a slow-burn romance as the series went on. But after Sid was shot by Jed Moody (Steven Waddington), she disappeared and was officially pronounced dead. Now that she's back, she and River have had a chance to pick things back up, and in "Sayonara," we finally see them share a kiss in a nicely uplifting moment to counteract the chaos that surrounds them.