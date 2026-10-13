This Resident Evil Scene Was 'The Most Complicated' Of The VFX Supervisor's Career [Exclusive]

"Barbarian" and "Weapons" director Zach Cregger's rip-roaring "Resident Evil" movie is an entertaining, pedal-to-the-medal experience which proved that Cregger is on an undeniable hot streak. The movie dominated the box office and became the highest-rated video game movie of all time, aided by its creative script, a stellar central performance from Austin Abrams, and enough goopy monsters to delight even the most seasoned horror cinephile. Those creatures came together thanks to the hard work of multiple teams of visual effects artists, and when I spoke with Weta's Kevin Smith, one of the movie's visual effects supervisors, earlier this week, I simply had to ask him about my favorite monster in the movie, which was internally referred to as the "Fat Man."

In the movie, Bryan (Abrams) takes a detour through the sewers of Raccoon City and stumbles across a gigantic bald, hairless man who's about eight feet tall and sitting in the pipes. (He looks like "Dune" villain Baron Harkonnen after a hot dog eating contest.) As Bryan slowly approaches this creature, the man's stomach bursts open and hundreds of live rats pour out of him, racing straight for Bryan and inspiring our hero to make a quick escape.

"There were some people in production that were like, 'All right, we're going to schedule these shots. We're going to get them out of here in the next four weeks,'" Smith recalled, with their implication being that the shots of this character should be totally completed in a month's time. "I said, 'Nope, you're going to schedule these shots for literally the last day of the [film]. This is the most complicated thing as a supervisor I've ever done.'"