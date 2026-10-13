Zach Cregger's Resident Evil Has Way More Visual Effects Than You Realized [Exclusive]

Zach Cregger's "Resident Evil" movie is a blast to watch even if you've never picked up a video game controller. The story is set in the world of the games but is otherwise totally original, and follows a regular guy named Bryan (Austin Abrams) as he's thrust into what is essentially a zombie outbreak. Bryan encounters all sorts of disgusting creatures on his journey to deliver a mysterious package to a hospital facility, and naturally, audiences will pick up on the fact that several of those creatures were created using visual effects.

But in this era, which has seen multiple filmmakers minimize the work of their effects teams in an attempt to convince audiences that those projects were primarily shot practically, it's important to give credit where it's due. To be clear, I don't think Zach Cregger is guilty of this. But many other directors are. (Meanwhile, if you're looking for the most influential VFX artists of all time, we have a list for you.)

I recently had a chance to speak with Weta's Kevin Smith, one of the visual effects supervisors of "Resident Evil," who clued me in to exactly how important visual effects were to this particular project: "83% of this movie by runtime has visual effects in it," he said, highlighting how deceptive much of that work is in the final product.

"I know people are going to leave this movie and go, 'Well, yeah, there was a couple monsters and the guys jumped from the thing, but I heard online and it was all practical and so there wasn't really that 83%.' And a lot of it, you just don't know. It's just such a good movie and it's so compelling. And honestly, once it kicks off, this movie, you've seen, it's relentless. It's pedal to the floor, let's f***ing go. And you just don't pay any attention to how [many] visual effects [there are]. You're just watching a movie, which is, for us, one of the best compliments you can get."