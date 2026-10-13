Matt Damon Appeared In A Star-Studded 2010s Sci-Fi Movie That Asked Big Questions

Terry Gilliam's star-studded 2013 film "The Zero Theorem" is cerebral and strange and difficult to describe. Like Gilliam's previous movies "Brazil" and "12 Monkeys," it takes place in a dystopian future wherein cold, calculating corporations rule everything, but this time around, everything is philosophically darker. It's the mid-21st century, and Christoph Waltz plays Qohen Leth, a mathematician and computer wonk who works for a mysterious and bloated entity called Mancom. His job involves "crunching entities" for the company's ontological research division, trying to prove the titular "zero theorem." In brief, he is asked to mathematically prove if life has meaning or not. It's all very heady and abstract.

Matt Damon appears near the end of the movie as a Mancom representative who coldly, almost mockingly, gives Qohen an update on the zero theorem project, and to inform him that he is fired. Damon's performance is brief but important, grounding the movie and bringing a little bit of clarity to a chaotic world. Because this is a Terry Gilliam movie, you can rest assured that "The Zero Theorem" is bursting with visual chaos, so any calm moments are wholly welcome (even if those calm moments only exist to reinforce a general sense of absurd nihilism).

"The Zero Theorem" features multiple other recognizable stars as well. David Thewlis plays Qohen's supervisor Joby, while Tilda Swinton plays Dr. Shrink-Rom, an AI therapist that Qohen is required to consult. Elsewhere, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Ben Whishaw, and Peter Stormare appear as a trio of doctors, and the likes of Gwendoline Christie, Rupert Friend, and famed British percussionist Ray Cooper can be glimpsed shouting from the TV screens that are constantly yelling advertisements at people in the film's media hellscape.