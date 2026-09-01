Tom Cruise Had A Second Role On One Of His Most Underrated Hits

Ever since Tom Cruise became a certifiable superstar with "Top Gun," he has exerted a considerable amount of control over the making of his movies. There are exceptions, most notably Stanley Kubrick's "Eyes Wide Shut" and his collaborations with Steven Spielberg, but, typically, Cruise is an idea machine early in the production and a motivational force throughout the shoot. This could be viewed as overbearing, but most people who've worked with him speak highly of his work ethic (the cliche "first on set, last to leave" is often applied), as well as his genial demeanor. He makes people want to work hard for him, but isn't above cracking the whip (as he did on the set of "Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning" when he felt Covid health protocols were being skirted).

Still, Cruise isn't a credit hog. He's fine with being a star and, most of the time nowadays, a producer. But given that his movies have grossed a combined $13 billion at the worldwide box office, he's earned the right to have a say in other areas of production.

There was, however, one instance of Cruise taking a co-story credit, and it was well-deserved considering that it was his idea to hit the racetrack and make "Days of Thunder." He could probably have lobbied for a co-story credit on some of his other movies, but "Days of Thunder" was special for the actor.