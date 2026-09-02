J.J. Abrams Helped Make This Gritty 2022 Crime Thriller Streaming On Netflix

2022's "Lou" features some big name talents on its call sheet. It was produced by none other than J.J. Abrams and helmed by Anna Foerster, a prolific TV director and cinematographer who got her start doing visual effects photography on movies like "Independence Day" and "Pitch Black." Plus, it stars the great (and Oscar-winning) Allison Janney opposite Jurnee Smollett of "Birds of Prey" and "Lovecraft Country" fame. So, why is it likely you have little to no memory of this film even coming out?

That's probably because it's a Netflix action thriller. I'm not sure why, exactly, but the streaming giant's original movies in this genre tend to blur together, and many of them feel like a xerox of a xerox of a better film (to borrow a line from Netflix's animated crown jewel "BoJack Horseman"), even when they hail from top of the line artists. To be fair, though, you could say the same thing about pretty much every major streamer's action blockbusters, and filmmaker Patrick (H) Willems even devoted an entire video to trying to get to the bottom of this.

In the case of "Lou," the hard-edged crime flick was well enough received to earn an unremarkable but "Fresh" critical score of 68% on Rotten Tomatoes. Likewise, /Film's review awarded it a 6/10 at the time of its debut and seemed to echo the general sentiment around the movie, arguing that it's "elevated by solid performances, but not quite enough to escape the limitations of well-tread territory." Still, compared to certain other Netflix offerings that shall remain nameless, you could certainly do far worse than watching Janney do her version of an "Old Man Liam Neeson" action film.