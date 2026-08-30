Silo Author Hugh Howey's Favorite Movie Is An Unexpected '90s Gem

Graham Yost's hit Apple TV sci-fi series "Silo" is adapted from a collection of books by sci-fi author Hugh Howey. The TV show takes place in a distant future where a world-ending cataclysm has forced humans to go underground. The titular silo is a massive underground bunker that houses about 10,000 people across its 144 floors, and they have lived there for so long that they no longer remember what happened to Earth that forced humanity underground.

Howey's book series began with the publication of 2012's "Wool," itself composed of a short story and several novellas. He would go on to write the follow-up books "Shift" and "Dust," both of which were published in 2013. Since then, Howey has become something of a darling in the sci-fi community and has written notable standalone novels like "I, Zombie," "The Shell Collector," and the book-turned-TV series "Beacon 23." He's also penned the "Molly Fyde" YA novels and an assortment of nonfiction books on exploration and wayfinding (and he likely has many more books in him).

In addition, Howey regularly writes entries for his personal website, where he muses on just about every topic that crosses his mind. He has recently been writing entries about the dangers and cultural horrors posed by AI, along with photographers he likes and recaps of what's been happening on the "Silo" TV show as it airs. He even recently took to his blog to write about his favorite movie, and it's not what you'd expect. One might think Howey would choose a classic like "2001: A Space Odyssey," but he instead proudly announced that his favorite movie is Jean-Paul Rappeneau's 1990 adaptation of "Cyrano de Bergerac."