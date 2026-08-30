Silo Author Hugh Howey's Favorite Movie Is An Unexpected '90s Gem
Graham Yost's hit Apple TV sci-fi series "Silo" is adapted from a collection of books by sci-fi author Hugh Howey. The TV show takes place in a distant future where a world-ending cataclysm has forced humans to go underground. The titular silo is a massive underground bunker that houses about 10,000 people across its 144 floors, and they have lived there for so long that they no longer remember what happened to Earth that forced humanity underground.
Howey's book series began with the publication of 2012's "Wool," itself composed of a short story and several novellas. He would go on to write the follow-up books "Shift" and "Dust," both of which were published in 2013. Since then, Howey has become something of a darling in the sci-fi community and has written notable standalone novels like "I, Zombie," "The Shell Collector," and the book-turned-TV series "Beacon 23." He's also penned the "Molly Fyde" YA novels and an assortment of nonfiction books on exploration and wayfinding (and he likely has many more books in him).
In addition, Howey regularly writes entries for his personal website, where he muses on just about every topic that crosses his mind. He has recently been writing entries about the dangers and cultural horrors posed by AI, along with photographers he likes and recaps of what's been happening on the "Silo" TV show as it airs. He even recently took to his blog to write about his favorite movie, and it's not what you'd expect. One might think Howey would choose a classic like "2001: A Space Odyssey," but he instead proudly announced that his favorite movie is Jean-Paul Rappeneau's 1990 adaptation of "Cyrano de Bergerac."
Hugh Howey loved the 1990 version of Cyrano de Bergerac
"Cyrano de Bergerac" is based on the 1897 play by Edmond Rostand, and follows the title character, a clever, dazzling polymath with a notable talent for love poetry. Cyrano is possessed of a very large nose, however, which keeps his self-esteem at a low ebb. The plot of the play involves Cyrano helping a handsome dunderhead named Christian de Neuvillette charm a local beauty named Roxane. Cyrano feeds romantic lines to Christian and writes love poems on his behalf. This, even though Cyrano is also in love with Roxane. Complications ensue.
"Cyrano" has been directly adapted to film at least a dozen times, and its story has been modernized in movies like "Roxanne" and the queer romance "The Half Of It." The most famous direct adaptation is probably Michael Gordon's 1950 version with José Ferrer as Cyrano. Joe Wright made a musical version in 2022. Hugh Howey's favorite version — and his favorite movie — is the 1990 version with Gérard Depardieu.
About the film, Howey said, unambiguously, "My favorite movie of all time is the 1990 adaptation of 'Cyrano de Bergerac' starring Gérard Depardieu. From the moment my best friend sat me down and showed me the film, it went straight to the top." He described the movie's appeal thus:
"Written by Cyrano and delivered by Christian, the outpouring of true love with Cyrano's masterful poetry / prose / wit knocks Roxane off her feet, gives Cyrano the release he's always wanted, and gets Christian laid. Everyone seems to be getting what they want, but none of them are truly fulfilled. Because it's all fake. It's nonsense. No one is being authentic. And the audience is in on it the entire time."
He's right. It's a great story.
Why Hugh Howey loves Cyrano de Bergerac
Naturally, Hugh Howey recommends that one go watch "Cyrano de Bergerac" right away. He was especially fond of the film's romantic climax, which he rather tactfully refused to describe. More than anything, he loves the romantic longing of the piece. Cyrano can only express himself romantically by giving his words to another man. Roxane is actually in love with Cyrano as well, but she's become more taken with the handsome face of the idiot, Christian. But, as Howey said, no one is happy with this scenario because of all the subterfuge. Howey then posited why the story resonated with him so much, writing:
"Now, I've had theories about what makes this story resonate with me so much, why I have always identified with Cyrano, and why my heart breaks for him over and over with each retelling of the story. It might be my larger-than-average nose. Or my hopeless romanticism. Or my love of language and the written word."
He admitted that he used to write reams of poetry in high school, and that his romanticism is always hanging close to his heart. But really, Howey noted, the reason the story resonated with him was its themes of authenticity. We, as humans, strive to be authentic. And "Cyrano de Bergerac" is about a romantic play-acting construct wherein everyone is faking it on some level ... and they're all unhappy as a result. He adds:
"It's also a cautionary tale about how the written word can mask its source. A letter is just a letter. Every time Roxane speaks with Christian, the illusion is dispelled. You can't fake authorship, and you can't fake true love."
And this ties directly into the author's hatred of inauthentic A.I. Everything is connected.