How To Watch Tim Curry's Final Live-Action Movie, Burke And Hare
Tim Curry has passed away at the age of 80, leaving behind an enviable acting legacy that includes "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York," the "It" miniseries, and "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," among many others. The best Tim Curry movies are some of the finest movies ever made, with the British actor winning over audiences with every one of his performances since the late 60s. Sadly, he suffered a stroke in 2012 which put an end to his live-action film career (though he did still perform on-stage and lend his voice talents to multiple projects). As such, 2010's "Burke & Hare" remains Curry's final live-action movie, and you can watch the film with one of two free trials on either AMC+ or Sundance Now.
The film, directed by John Landis, is based on the Burke and Hare murders of 1828, which saw the Edinburgh-based William Burke and William Hare kill 16 people in 10 months and sell their bodies to an anatomist named Robert Knox for dissection. Doesn't seem like the basis for a comedy movie, does it? Well, that didn't stop Landis and screenwriters Piers Ashworth and Nick Moorcroft from using the story for just that.
Simon Pegg and Andy Serkis star as Burke and Hare respectively, who, after yet another failed business venture, turn to serial killing in order to supply Knox (Tom Wilkinson) with bodies for his anatomy classes. Curry plays Knox's rival, Professor Alexander Monro. After the king announces a prize for the biggest medical advancement, the pair's rivalry intensifies and Knox's demand for bodies increases. Meanwhile, the authorities are closing in on Serkis and Pegg's killers.
Burke & Hare is worth the watch for Tim Curry
You can watch "Burke & Hare" on AMC+, which offers a seven-day free trial. Alternatively, you can subscribe to Sundance Now via Prime Video, which also offers a seven-day free trial. The only other option is to rent or buy the film from the usual platforms or give library streaming service Kanopy a go — though, it's hit and miss depending on where you live and which libraries have signed up for the service.
Be warned, however. The movie bears a lowly 33% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes, with reviewers taking aim at the humor and less than effective scares. Ty Burr of the Boston Globe didn't hold back in his appraisal of John Landis' film, which represented the director's return to filmmaking following 1998's "Susan's Plan." As Burr put it, "Rarely has the ratio of quality talent to dismal returns been as high as in 'Burke & Hare,' a macabre British period piece that's nowhere near as funny as it thinks." Still, several critics enjoyed the movie, with Tom Huddleston of Time Out writing, "For the most part, 'Burke and Hare' is well-timed and often funny."
What's more, "Burke and Hare" is Curry's final live-action performance and as such, many fans of the late British star will undoubtedly be interested in checking it out. Though he isn't in it as much as those fans might hope, it is nice to see him in a film that combines two of his best genres in comedy and horror. After all, Curry will always be the master of frights, funnies, and fishnets.