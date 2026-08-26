How To Watch Tim Curry's Final Live-Action Movie, Burke And Hare

Tim Curry has passed away at the age of 80, leaving behind an enviable acting legacy that includes "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York," the "It" miniseries, and "The Rocky Horror Picture Show," among many others. The best Tim Curry movies are some of the finest movies ever made, with the British actor winning over audiences with every one of his performances since the late 60s. Sadly, he suffered a stroke in 2012 which put an end to his live-action film career (though he did still perform on-stage and lend his voice talents to multiple projects). As such, 2010's "Burke & Hare" remains Curry's final live-action movie, and you can watch the film with one of two free trials on either AMC+ or Sundance Now.

The film, directed by John Landis, is based on the Burke and Hare murders of 1828, which saw the Edinburgh-based William Burke and William Hare kill 16 people in 10 months and sell their bodies to an anatomist named Robert Knox for dissection. Doesn't seem like the basis for a comedy movie, does it? Well, that didn't stop Landis and screenwriters Piers Ashworth and Nick Moorcroft from using the story for just that.

Simon Pegg and Andy Serkis star as Burke and Hare respectively, who, after yet another failed business venture, turn to serial killing in order to supply Knox (Tom Wilkinson) with bodies for his anatomy classes. Curry plays Knox's rival, Professor Alexander Monro. After the king announces a prize for the biggest medical advancement, the pair's rivalry intensifies and Knox's demand for bodies increases. Meanwhile, the authorities are closing in on Serkis and Pegg's killers.