One Of The Best Animated Movies Ever Made Is Based On A Classic '60s Sci-Fi Book

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Brad Bird's 1999 animated sci-fi film "The Iron Giant" didn't exactly take the world by storm — at least, not at first. "The Iron Giant" was released in August, a month traditionally considered a post-blockbuster-season dumping ground for studios. Warner Bros. seemed willing to let the film slide into obscurity, perhaps smarting from the not-very-glowing reception to their 1998 animated picture "Quest for Camelot." Bird later told JoBlo that the studio "didn't have any hopes" for the movie and put minimal effort into marketing: "We only had one poster and it was a teaser poster. We never had a real poster, because they didn't make more than the teaser poster."

When "The Iron Giant" was finally released, critics loved it. Indeed, they urged people to rush into theaters to see this film, knowing that they might not have heard of it due to its lack of advertising. The film still only made $5.7 million its opening weekend. Eventually, though, "The Iron Giant" found an audience on home video, and its fanbase grew. Bird's movie started being hailed as one of the best films of its decade, and one of the best animated films of all time.

"The Iron Giant" was based on the 1968 children's novel "The Iron Man" by poet Ted Hughes, who later became the UK's Poet Laureate. "The Iron Man" has the same story as "The Iron Giant," but tells the tale from the robot's point of view. The movie is a more Amblin-inflected story of a young boy named Hogarth Hughes (Eli Marienthal).