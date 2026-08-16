24 Years Ago Today: Eddie Murphy Released One Of The Biggest Box-Office Disasters In Hollywood History

Ron Underwood spoke with "How Did This Get Made?" in the past about his career, and he admits that he was disappointed with the way "Pluto Nash" turned out. He said that he could tell that the film wasn't quite working, but he didn't have any brilliant ideas as to how to course-correct. He also said that the entire cast did a great job, and that he loved working with Eddie Murphy, but also that Murphy "wasn't feeling that funny." It seems that Eddie Murphy wanted "Pluto Nash" to have a straight-up sci-fi script with no comedy in it, and that he would bring the comedy through his performance. The script, however, still has some kookiness in it that clashed with Murphy's intentions. The script is credited to Neil Cuthbert, but it's hard to say how many screenwriters actually took a swing at the movie.

This is unconfirmed, but I recall rumors at the time that some critics had seen a rough cut of the movie before its release and lambasted it online. These reviews spooked the studio and led to extensive reshoots, driving up the budget. Again, this is based only on hearsay, and there are no sources to confirm. But it seems like something that might have happened on a production like this.

"The Adventures of Pluto Nash" once made the list of one of the worst films of the 2000s, and it's frequently used as a punchline or an example of how to foul up a movie hard. It was up for the Razzie for Worst Picture, but "lost" to "Swept Away." Underwood only directed one other movie, "In the Mix" in 2005, before moving to a prolific TV directing career. At least he survived.