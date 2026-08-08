Tom Selleck's '90s Historical Movie With Marlon Brando Was A Complete Disaster

Some of the greatest misfires in movie history go beyond critical or commercial disasters. Some movies become vortexes of misfortune, wherein a tempest of calamities forms, leaving a permanent blemish of the history of filmmaking. Enter: "Christopher Columbus: The Discovery," a movie that made no money, barely nudged the Tomatometer past 0%, caused Tom Selleck to take an extended break from acting, fostered multiple lawsuits, broke up a long-standing producing duo, and prompted Roger Ebert to proclaim that he'd just witnessed "Marlon Brando's worst performance in memory."

In the early 1990s, Selleck was well-known to audiences as Thomas Magnum thanks to "Magnum, P.I." Selleck's 1991 Western "Quigley Down Under" proved he should have been a major star, but he never quite became the big screen legend he arguably should have. "Christopher Columbus: The Discovery," which he made two years after "Quigley," certainly didn't help in that regard.

During a 2021 interview on The Drew Barrymore Show, the actor recalled how he came to the project under inauspicious circumstances. "I got offered this movie where I got to work with Marlon Brando," he explained. "Well, he's, you know, kind of the man in my generation." Already, however, Selleck could tell something was off. "It actually wasn't a really very good script," he continued, "and it turned out to be a lousy movie." Still, Selleck was "so thrilled" at the prospect of working with Brando that he accepted. Just before he left, however, his daughter contracted viral pneumonia. "I stayed as many days as I could before going to Madrid where we were gonna shoot it," he recalled. "She was out of the hospital the day I left, but it really bothered me." By the time filming was over, Selleck wished he'd stayed home.