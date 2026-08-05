Ted Lasso Season 4 Just Tried To Insert Itself Into A Legendary Cinematic Universe

The first thing we hear in "Ted Lasso" Season 4 is a repeated beeping that sounds like something a heart monitor would produce. But we quickly realize that Ted (Jason Sudeikis), now an assistant manager at a Kansas City grocery store, is scanning items for a customer. And if you pay close attention to what that person is purchasing, you'll find one of the weirdest crossovers in recent memory.

Ted is scanning packs of cigarettes — but not just any brand. They're Red Apple cigarettes, a fictional brand created by Quentin Tarantino that appears throughout the writer/director's filmography as a way to indicate a shared universe of movies, years before Marvel popularized that idea on screen. The reference isn't an accident: In "Ted Lasso," you can see the same logo on the packaging that's appeared in the Tarantino-verse. (The credits scene for "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" even has Leonardo DiCaprio's character doing a commercial for Red Apple.)

Personally, I find this idea almost offensive. (Yes, I'm being hyperbolic. I realize there are genuinely offensive things happening in this world every day. Just go with me on this.)

The characters in "Ted Lasso" straight up do not make any sense in Tarantino's universe — they're too sweet, too cringe, too maudlin. Tonally, this show is about 180 degrees away from anything Tarantino has made. Even "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood," arguably Tarantino's "nicest" movie, features imagery of Charles Manson's acolytes being brutally murdered — imagery that would make Ted vomit if he stumbled across the scene. That the "Ted Lasso" Season 4 premiere has the gall to suggest that characters like Ted or Higgins (Jeremy Swift) belong in the same sphere as some of the best Quentin Tarantino characters – Hans Landa, O-Ren Ishii, Jules Winnfield, etc. — is laughable and borderline insulting.