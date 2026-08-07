One Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Moment Continues A Running Joke That's Lasted 60 Years

On the latest episode of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," called "Human Best Friend," the crew of the USS Enterprise takes a long-needed vacation on a planet called Seznar Grand. Seznar is a popular vacation destination because the atmosphere has a euphoric, intoxicating effect on anyone who breathes it. As soon as you land on the planet, you are three sheets to the wind. Seznar is also a tech-free zone, so no screens, scanners, or other high-tech "Star Trek" widgets are allowed. You are meant to enjoy the planet's music, hotels, debauchery, and bars. Yes, even on a world where just breathing makes you drunk, there is more alcohol to be had. (I suppose it could be synthehol, but where's the fun in that?)

Indeed, there is a scene wherein Scotty (Martin Quinn) and Ortegas (Melissa Navia), looking for Captain Pike (Anson Mount), run into Dr. M'Benga (Baba Olusanmokun) behind the bar. He doesn't work there, but, being smashed, fancies himself a bartender. Dr. M'Benga tries to clumsily fling bottles around like Tom Cruise in "Cocktail," but misses them all, shattering exotic spirits all over the floor. He manages to mix a drink and serve it to Scotty. Scotty asks what it is. All Dr. M'Benga can say is that "it's green."

This, of course, will make any Trekkie's eyes light up. On two separate occasions on "Star Trek," a character has been asked what a specific alcoholic beverage is, and the response was a quizzical, unhelpful, "It is green." Indeed, the first time the phrase appeared, it was spoken by Scotty (James Doohan) on the original "Star Trek." Seeing as "Strange New Worlds" takes place before "Star Trek," we could be witnessing the moment that Scotty first developed a taste for nondescript green booze.